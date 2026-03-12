Emurua Dikir by-election to cost Sh59.3 million as IEBC seeks additional funding

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will use Sh59 million to conduct the Emurua Dikirr by-election according to documents tabled before Parliament.
The amount is part of a wider Sh887.95 million additional allocations that the Commission is seeking under the 2025/26 financial year Supplementary budget II, to enhance electoral preparedness ahead of the 20227 polls.
