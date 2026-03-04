Why Wanga, Omollo are in silent war

Audio By Vocalize

Interior PS Raymond Omollo and Governor Wanga addressing journalists in Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay town on April 29, 2025. [James Omoro, Standard]

There seems to be a simmering war between Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo.

Wanga and Omollo, who hail from Homa Bay County, are both ardent supporters of the broad-based government and President William Ruto’s re-election.

While the two tend to project a united front at public functions, the rivalry between them is seen through some actions and pronouncements by their allies.

The recent ouster of four MCAs from County Assembly committees exposed the bad blood between the Governor and the PS. According to the MCAs, they were kicked out of their positions for associating with Omollo.

The MCAs are Boaz Kiri (North Kabuoch Ward), Tony Otieno (Arujo ), Vickins Bondo (West Kasipul), and Pauline Omogi (Nominated).

The MCAs claim they were punished for meeting Omollo on February 6. In the meeting, they said, they discussed several issues, including the development and re-election campaign of President Ruto.

Kiiri said they were removed from the committees because their meeting with Omollo created the perception that they were enemies of the Wanga and her administration.

“It is true that we met Dr Omollo in his home in Karachuonyo Constituency. What our colleagues said is that we had to be removed from the committees because we had dined with an enemy of the county government,” Kiiri told The Standard.

Kiiri considers that action wrong, arguing that leaders need one another to cooperate on service delivery.

“I need Governor Wanga for development to be implemented in my ward. I also need Dr Omollo for development projects because not all that the people of my ward need can be undertaken by the county government. The notion that we met an enemy of the county government is wrong,” Kiiri said.

On his part, Bondo described their removal as illegal.

“What happened is illegal because we were not told any reason for the ouster, which is in line with county assembly standing orders,” he said.

Bondo argued that meeting Dr Omollo was not a crime.

“We are in the broad-based government, and we are told to work together with government officials. Is Dr Omollo not part of the broad-based government?” Bondo asked.

Apart from the MCAs’ ouster, allies of Omollo complain that Governor Wanga takes credit for projects implemented by the national government in Homa Bay.

Omollo’s allies, led by Homa Bay politician Odoyo Owidi is accusing Wanga of earning political mileage from development projects implemented by the national government in the county.

Owidi believes that the projects have been implemented courtesy of Omollo and President Ruto.

“There is a trend in Luo Nyanza region, especially in Homa Bay, that governors take credit for the projects that the national government has done. We want them to tell us the projects they have done with their budget,” Owidi said.

However, in her recent speeches, Governor Wanga dismissed critics who are accusing her of taking credit for national government projects.

She has argued that the projects have been undertaken because of her efforts to lobby for them with President Ruto.

“It was out of my good relations with the national government that the projects were implemented. It is wrong for anybody to castigate me over these projects,” Wanga said.

She has argued that her predecessor, Cyprian Awiti, served in the county for ten years, but such projects were never seen.

“The national government has been in existence for over 60 years, but these projects have never been implemented in Homa Bay. The first regime of the county government also existed for ten years, but these projects were not there. Let our people avoid jealousy,” Wanga said.

On December 3 last year, the UDA youth league, led by the county youth leader, Kevin Odhiambo, held a press conference in Homa Bay Town, where they expressed dissatisfaction with the silent war between Wanga and Omollo.

Odhiambo said it was needless for any leader who joined the broad-based government to fight with colleague leaders who are founders of the government.

“As young people, we are not happy that some ODM leaders who joined the broad-based government are now fighting the Luo leaders they found in the government. The war between Governor Wanga and Dr Omollo should stop,” Odhiambo said.

Odhiambo called for respect between the two leaders so that the people can benefit.

On the same day, Wanga’s allies held a press conference in the same town where they castigated Omollo for disrespecting Wanga.

Led by ODM chairperson in Rangwe Constituency, Caroline Owidhi, and Homa Bay Town Central MCA Monoflorita Ondiek, they defended Wanga against those who were demonstrating against her in Kisumu and Siaya counties over the differences with Omollo.

Owidhi said Omollo should concentrate on his work in the National Government.

She said the demonstrations held in various parts of Nyanza were uncalled for.

“We are challenging Omollo to concentrate on his work in the national government. Let him stop the demonstrations that we have seen in various parts of Nyanza against Governor Wanga,” Owidhi said.

“We cannot allow people to keep joking around with Wanga. A civil servant is now coming out as a politician. If we cannot co-exist in the broad-based government, let us be parallel,” Ondiek said.