The 'lacuna' in law that could have Homa Bay MCAs head-butt someone

Homa Bay governor Gladys Wanga. [File, Standard]

The county of Homa Bay has come into sharp focus in recent weeks, being the locality represented by Governor Gladys Wanga, the ODM chairperson, and the face of the mongrel bread-based government that incorporates the opposition within the ruling coalition.

This week, things shifted gears to a different direction. Some kanjoras from the county had been de-whipped from various committees at the Homa Bay assembly. Various explanations were offered by three of the four Members of the County Assembly who addressed the media in quite compelling narratives.

“On one Friday, two weeks ago, we happened to have found ourselves visiting Ray Omollo…” Just like that, without any doing on their part, the MCAs wafted through the air like Unidentified Flying Objects, overflying homesteads and miraculously landing in the homestead of Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo.

Omollo’s brief to them, the MCAs elaborated, was not to disrupt opposition rallies, which is what Embakasi East MP Babu Owino claims Omollo has been doing, but to drum up support for Prezzo Bill Ruto’s re-election, just as Governor Wanga is doing.

But the man who takes the biscuit is the MCA who threatened legal action, tiptoeing as he spoke to express his outrage. This is a paraphrase: “We want an interpretation of the law, we want to know if there is a lacuna in law that can be used to discharge us right, left and centre…” he boomed.

I feared he might break at the seams from his enormous effort, but all he did was lift his bulky frame on tiptoe, like he’d head-butt someone