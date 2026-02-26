Election crisis that forced Marjan out of IEBC

Former IEBC Chief Executive Officer Hussein Marjan during the launch of a One-Week Technical Study Tour for the South Sudan National Elections Commission at the Kenya School of Government (KSG) Lower Kabete. February 17,2025. [Elvis Ogina ,Standard]
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
Continue Reading
Unlimited access to all premium content
Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
Mobile-optimized reading experience
Weekly Newsletters
MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard
channel
on WhatsApp
Related Topics
Former IEBC CEO Hussein Marjan
IEBC Woes
Election 2027
Hussein Marjan Woes
Share this article
.
Trending Now
How rogue officials gave warlords, business crooks Kenyan passports
I spent lavishly with Makenzi after selling my land Witness
MPs censure Gachagua, chide 'moribund' NCIC
Inside the Governor Wanga, Magwanga rift that led to resignation
Teachers go unpaid as ministry admits Sh400m sports fund hole
.
Popular this week
How rogue officials gave warlords, business crooks Kenyan passports
Kenya-RSF links: Questions emerge on how Sudan's warlord owns Kenyan passport
MPs censure Gachagua, chide 'moribund' NCIC
I spent lavishly with Makenzi after selling my land Witness
Gulf Energy's entry marks a new dawn for Turkana
.
Latest Stories
I spent lavishly with Makenzi after selling my land Witness
Crime and Justice
By
Juliet Omelo
3 hrs ago
CSs must refuse to dance to the beats of political party drums
Opinion
By
Ndong Evance
3 hrs ago
Dos and don'ts: How to guard the spiritual essence of Ramadhan
National
By
Ishaq Jumbe
3 hrs ago
Gulf Energy's entry marks a new dawn for Turkana
Opinion
By
John Ariko
3 hrs ago
Former IEBC Chief Executive Officer Hussein Marjan during the launch of a One-Week Technical Study Tour for the South Sudan National Elections Commission at the Kenya School of Government (KSG) Lower Kabete. February 17,2025. [Elvis Ogina ,Standard]
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you