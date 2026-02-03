I did not plan Witima church attack, says Gachagua

Democracy for Citizens Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua during an interview with KTN at his Karen Residence on October 5,2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has denied claims that he staged an attack on himself at an Anglican church in Witima, Nyeri County, two weeks ago, saying the incident was an attempted assassination.

Gachagua, during an interview with DW Swahili, said he could not have orchestrated the attack because the assailants, whom he alleged were police officers, were armed with AK-47 rifles, live ammunition, teargas, and weapons he claimed he had no access to.

“It was an attempt to assassinate me…they have a special squad of police officers going by Nairobi Sierra,” said Gachagua in an interview with Deutsche Welle. He alleged the officers had been sent to kill him and endanger the congregants.

Gachagua called on the international community to intervene, accusing President William Ruto of sliding into dictatorship.

“We are seeing how the police are behaving, and we fear chaos and violence could erupt during the election period,” he said. “They should call Ruto and tell him to stop what he is doing. Kenya is not Tanzania or Uganda…we do not want a repeat of what we have seen elsewhere.”

The former deputy president said his record of defending civil liberties predates his exit from government, citing a press conference he held in Mombasa on June 26, 2025, at the height of the Gen Z-led protests, where he called for the resignation of National Intelligence Service Director-General Noordin Haji.

“No one can claim that I have started calling out the government after I left office. I spoke out when I was still part of the administration, and that is where our differences with William Ruto started, and he kicked me out.”

Not tribal

He also rejected claims that he is a tribal politician whose politics are confined to the Mt Kenya region.

The DCP leader defended his focus on the region, arguing that political leadership in Kenya begins with grassroots acceptance.

“Even Ruto, for him to become president, he started in his backyard where he developed, and once he was accepted, he went outside, and I am doing the same…That is the reality of Kenyan politics, you must be famous in your backyard,” he added.

He claimed to enjoy strong support in Mt Kenya, which he described as the country’s leading region in voter turnout, saying this backing had given him the space to pursue national leadership.

Gachagua criticised Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, claiming he did not assume office through an electoral mandate. “The Constitution says a deputy president is elected,” he said. “Any other route is a shortcut. That is why people in Mt Kenya do not listen to him.”

He added that he does not engage Kindiki politically, describing him as “an employee of President Ruto.”

“I do not have a problem with him, and I cannot compete with him, and that is why I do not talk to him because he is an employee of Ruto.”