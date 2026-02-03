Ruto back in Kisumu to launch Nyota, rallies youths against political manipulation

President William Ruto. [Kelly Ayodi, Standard]

President William Ruto on Monday returned to Kisumu County to roll out the Nyota youth empowerment project, barely three days after his last visit, as he intensified his campaign to rally support for his administration and directly appeal to young people in a region long considered an opposition stronghold.

Speaking during the Nyota project rollout at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu, the President urged Kenyan youths to resist being exploited by wealthy individuals and politicians who, he said, often use young people as instruments to advance personal or political interests without offering meaningful opportunities.

“Young people should not be used by rich and powerful individuals to fulfill their own desires. Youths must run away from such manipulation,” Ruto said.

He said the Nyota programme was designed to empower youths economically by enabling them to start small businesses, create jobs for themselves, and eventually employ others, rather than remaining dependent on casual work or political handouts.

“As a government, we have decided that young people must have their own businesses. We do not want them being used in companies where they get no real benefit, and we do not want them being used as voting machines by people without an agenda,” he said.

Ruto framed youth empowerment as central to his administration’s vision, saying Kenya’s future depended on unlocking the energy, talent, and innovation of its young population.

“We have rejected backward politics and empty slogans. Young people have a chance to transform their lives through this government. We have projects meant specifically for you,” he said.

The President cited affordable housing as one of the flagship programmes already absorbing thousands of young people across the country. He said the government had allocated Sh86 billion for the construction of affordable houses, markets, and hostels in counties including Kisumu, Siaya, and Homa Bay.

“More than 500,000 young people are currently working in these projects as masons, carpenters, technicians, and engineers. This is real work, real income, and real transformation,” he said.

Ruto also highlighted the growing digital economy as a key pillar of youth employment, noting that at least 300,000 young people were already earning livelihoods by monetising digital content under the government’s Jitume programme.

“Our target is one million young people working in the digital space. We want our youths to use technology, creativity, and innovation to grow their economy,” he said.

On labour mobility, the President said Kenya had signed labour liberalisation agreements with several countries, opening doors for young Kenyans to seek employment abroad.

“In the last three years, 538,000 young people have gone to work outside Kenya because the government secured opportunities for them. Many more are still going, and this is helping families and the economy,” Ruto said.

He cautioned youths against politicians spreading what he termed misleading narratives, arguing that such rhetoric only served to derail progress.

“Young people are hungry for opportunity, jobs, platforms, and progress. They want to use their skills and knowledge to move Kenya forward, not backwards,” he said.

The President also addressed education reforms, accusing the opposition of presiding over a broken system and claiming his administration was now fixing long-standing challenges.

“When we came in, the education system was in a mess. There were no teachers in classrooms, funding was inadequate, and universities were facing closure due to insolvency,” he said.

Ruto said his government had increased school capitation, ensured funds reached schools before reopening, hired 100,000 teachers to address shortages, and injected additional funding into universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

“Education is the greatest empowerment we can give to our children, and that is why we are fixing what was broken,” he said.

Ruto launched a sharp attack on the opposition, describing it as leaderless and lacking any alternative vision for the country.

“The opposition today is rudderless, agendaless, and planless. They have made opposition their occupation, not because they have solutions, but because they have none,” he said.

ODM leader Oburu Oginga, who also addressed the youths from Kisumu, Siaya, and Homabay, defended the broad-based government arrangement, saying Nyanza was already benefiting from cooperation with the national government.

“Some people said those who did not vote for Ruto would not get development, but that has been proven to be a lie. We are seeing projects happening here in Nyanza,” Oburu said.

He said government programmes were benefiting citizens without discrimination and urged residents to embrace unity for development.

“This Nyota project is creating employment and empowering youths. Young people must take it seriously,” he said.

Oburu added that ODM was engaging UDA to secure more benefits for the region while rejecting tribal politics.

“We are negotiating fairly for our people. There is no tribalism, and no one is taking away anything from anyone,” he said.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said the cooperation between UDA and ODM had stabilised the country and created a conducive environment for development.

“We are strong together. The country is now stable and strong. We are implementing the 10-point agenda agreed with the late Prime Minister Raila Odinga, including programmes focused on youth empowerment,” Kindiki said.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga dismissed calls for protests by sections of the opposition, saying leaders were focused on work rather than disruption.

“We are busy working and hustling. We are not ready for chaos or protests that derail development,” Wanga said.

Ruto’s return to Kisumu underscores his administration’s determination to consolidate political support in opposition-leaning regions, using youth-focused programmes such as Nyota to anchor development, deepen political cooperation, and shape the national conversation ahead of the next general election.