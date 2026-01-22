Jeremiah Kioni demoted from Jubilee party SG role

Jubilee presidential candidate Fred Matiangi and Deputy party leader Jeremiah Kioni at the party's headquarters in Nairobi on January 22, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Jeremiah Kioni has been appointed as one of the Jubilee Party’s deputy party leaders following fresh changes within the outfit.

In the changes announced yesterday, Kioni, the immediate former secretary general, was appointed to the position and will be in charge of mobilisation, leading negotiations on behalf of the party and steering legal services.

He will serve alongside Fred Mariang’i, who also holds the deputy party leader position and is the outfit’s flag bearer for the 2027 elections.

Former MP and politician Moitalel Ole Kenta will now take up the position of secretary general as the party engages in structural changes in readiness for the general election.

Former Sports Cabinet Administrative Secretary Zack Kinuthia was also installed as deputy secretary general, while Vincent Kemosi takes over as national chairman.

Yassir Noor took up the mantle of national organising secretary after the former holder, Senator Haji, asked to be excused from the post.

Saitoti Torome was appointed chairman of the Jubilee Foundation, which has largely been dormant due to infighting that has rocked the former ruling party. Torome has now been tipped to revitalise the party organ ahead of the polls.

Lawyer Dan Mwangi was appointed executive director to provide technical support to the party.

The changes were announced following a morning National Executive Committee meeting chaired by party leader and immediate former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during the briefing, Matiang’i noted that the changes were geared towards strengthening the party and consolidating support across the country.

“We are ready and determined to move forward as a revitalised party. We have begun the process of organising ourselves for the elections and are ready for the challenges we know lie ahead,” he said.

“Some people have been claiming that we have no agenda, but soon they will know and see what we have to offer, especially in sectors such as education, where Jubilee performed well while in government. There will not be the chaos and pain we are witnessing now in placing students in Grade 10.”

On his part, Kioni said he was ready for his new role and thanked members and supporters, including the late ODM leader Raila Odinga, who stood with him during the turmoil that threatened to tear the party apart before and after the 2022 general elections.

“The next assignment will not be easy, but as a party, we are ready. One year ago, we stood here without an NEC committee, but we are now back on track. The reason I was always in court fighting for this party is that I believed in Jubilee’s track record and what it stands for,” he said.