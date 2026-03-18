'Your conduct is unbecoming,' Babu and Orengo tell Ruto

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ODM Linda Mwananchi Group led by Siaya governor James Orengo address the press on March 18, 2026. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

A section of leaders under the Linda Mwananchi brigade has sharply criticised President William Ruto and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for what they called “unethical and unbecoming” public outbursts.

Led by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, the group accused the country’s top leadership of lowering the standard of public discourse and warned that such conduct risks undermining constitutional values and national unity.

Speaking a day after the President and Gachagua traded harsh remarks, Owino did not hold back.

“The conduct is unbecoming of our leaders who are at the apex of leadership in this country. What example are they trying to show those coming after them?” he posed.

“Must leadership be full of goonism, violence, and insults? As young leaders, we want to condemn the conduct, especially from those at the presidency. We don’t expect the president to behave in a manner he behaved.”

He cautioned that the presidency carries immense responsibility, warning that emotional reactions at that level could have far-reaching consequences. “The moment you get annoyed as a president, the decisions you make can lead to chaos. You must conduct yourself in a manner that protects the image of that office,” he said.

Siaya Governor James Orengo escalated the criticism, warning that some presidential remarks could border on constitutional violations.

“I want to remind the president that he took the oath to uphold the Constitution of Kenya, and some of the utterances he has made for the past few days do not portray a leader who is supposed to be the president,” said Orengo. “Such remarks could constitute misconduct, which is a ground for impeachment.”

Orengo cited constitutional provisions on leadership and integrity, noting that state officers must uphold dignity and promote national cohesion.

President Ruto, speaking in Funyula Constituency during the launch of the Nangina–Matayos–Sio Port Road project, defended his comments, saying he was responding to political attacks.

“I was responding to those who started it. I am ready to face them one by one. One percent of my time I will deal with you,” Ruto said.

He also highlighted his personal discipline, noting his fitness routine. “I want to stay alert. Those with weight are still asleep, but I am awake. I do a lot of exercise in the gym.”

Ruto maintained that while he remains focused on development, he will not shy away from political confrontation. “If you want us to go down that road, I’m ready for you. One percent of my time I will deal with you… 99 percent I will serve the people of Kenya,” he said

During his Western region tour, the President reiterated his administration’s commitment to addressing historical marginalisation, especially in Busia County. “Busia has lost development opportunities for a long time due to discrimination. That must change,” he said.

ODM NDC

Meanwhile, political tensions have spilled into internal disputes within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi announced he would boycott an upcoming National Delegates Convention (NDC), calling it unconstitutional.

“I will not attend the NDC convened by the Linda Ground Group. It violates the party’s constitution,” Osotsi said, accusing the organisers of trying to impose leaders without a competitive process. He also cautioned Winnie Odinga against being drawn into what he called a “sinister motive,” while acknowledging her democratic right to contest any position.