Jubilee endorses Fred Matiang'i as 2027 presidential flag bearer

Former Cabinet Secretary and Presidential Aspirant Dr. Fred Matiang'i during an interview at the Standard Media Group Headquarters along Mombasa road on october 29, 2025 over the coming 2027 General elections. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i has been appointed Deputy Party Leader of the Jubilee Party, marking his formal return to active politics. He will now deputize former President Uhuru Kenyatta in the party’s leadership structure.

The decision was reached during a meeting of the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) held in Nairobi on Wednesday, which also endorsed Dr. Matiang’i as Jubilee’s presidential flag bearer in the 2027 General Election.

Announcing the resolutions, Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni said the move signals a renewed effort to strengthen the party’s leadership and consolidate its position within the opposition alliance.

“We are committed to the United Opposition, and Dr. Matiang’i will represent the Jubilee Party in the coalition. He will be the face of our party going forward, given that former President Kenyatta is not available at all times,” Kioni stated.

The United Opposition brings together several political parties under the leadership of Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, among others. The coalition has positioned itself as the main political counterforce to President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration.

During the NEC meeting, the party also filled several key leadership positions as part of a broader reorganization aimed at revitalizing its political machinery ahead of 2027. Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama was appointed the party’s Whip in the National Assembly, while Turkana Senator James Lomenen was named Senate Whip.

Former CS Fred Matiang'i addresses Kijauri residents in Borabu, Nyamira County the first stop of his Gusii tour. [ Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Kagwe Gichohi, who has been serving in an acting capacity, was confirmed as the party’s Executive Director and substantive National Treasurer.

Kioni emphasized that despite the ongoing political realignments, Jubilee will not withdraw from the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition, citing the legal and political implications such a move would have.

“We will remain in Azimio because pulling out would come with serious legal consequences. Jubilee currently enjoys certain privileges and positions as a coalition member, which we would lose if we exited,” said Kioni.

He added that the NEC’s resolutions reflect the party’s resolve to reclaim its space in national politics and restore confidence among its supporters across the country.

Dr. Matiang’i’s appointment is seen as part of a strategic effort to rejuvenate the party and provide new leadership energy following years of internal wrangles and reduced visibility since the 2022 elections.

Political analysts note that Matiang’i’s experience in public service and his reputation for firm leadership could help rebrand Jubilee as a credible political force ahead of the next polls.

The former CS, who served in the powerful Interior docket under President Kenyatta’s administration, has kept a low political profile since leaving office in 2022. His return to the political scene is expected to inject fresh momentum into Jubilee’s reorganization efforts and shape the dynamics within the opposition.

With his endorsement as the 2027 presidential candidate, Dr. Matiang’i now becomes one of the key figures to watch as Kenya’s political landscape begins to take shape ahead of the next general election.