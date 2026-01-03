Oparanya urges Wamalwa, Wetang'ula to unite, drive Western politics

From left: DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa, Co-operatives CS Wycliffe Oparanya, Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa and Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka during the burial of former Likuyani MP Enock Kibunguchy, on January 3, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya has urged DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula to set aside their differences and unite their parties for the sake of the Western region’s political future.

Speaking during the burial of former Likuyani MP Enoch Kibunguchy at Seregeya Primary School in Likuyani on Saturday, Oparanya said the two leaders hold the key to the region’s political consolidation, arguing that unity at the top would make it easier for the rest of the community to follow.

“I have urged Eugene Wamalwa to talk to Speaker Moses Wetang’ula because they are the ones who are party leaders and have political parties in Western. They should come together first, then the rest of us will follow,” he said.

The former Kakamega governor said fragmentation of parties in Western has weakened the Luhya voting bloc, making it difficult for the region to bargain effectively at the national level.

“We must come together and have one big party because most of us are not party leaders. For one to become President, you need around 100 Members of Parliament. It is high time leaders from Western lead by example,” he said.

Oparanya warned that maintaining several regional parties without numerical strength in Parliament would continue to relegate the Luhya community to the political periphery.

“Those parties will be useless if we do not have one party for the Luhya community,” he said.

“I plead with you two (Wamalwa and Wetangula) to come together regardless of your differences,” he added.