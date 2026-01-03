×
The Standard

I fooled Azimio, worked with Ruto Mutuse reveals

By Stephen Nzioka | Jan. 3, 2026
Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse addresses a past event in Makueni County. [File, Standard]

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, who kept a low profile before initiating the impeachment motion against former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, has revealed how he played his political cards during the 2022 General Election with the blessings of President William Ruto.

Addressing a meeting attended by clergy—where no cameras or sound recorders were allowed—on Friday at his Kaunguni rural home in Kikumbulyu North, Mutuse said he “straddled the fence” to hoodwink the Azimio side, lifting the lid on Kenya’s politics where opportunism and betrayal are the nature of the game. This time, it pitted a green-horn politician against the old guard.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

.

