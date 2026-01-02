Rebellion grows against Orengo in his backyard

Siaya Governor James Orengo when he appeared before the Senate CPIC Committee at Parliament on June 9, 2025. [File, Standard]

A tough year awaits Siaya Governor James Orengo as he navigates political storms threatening his hold on power amid fallout with nearly all elected leaders from the devolved unit.

This comes as MPs Samuel Atandi (Alego Usonga), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), and David Ochieng (Ugenya), alongside a section of leaders, broke ranks with the county chief.

The leaders who supported Orengo’s election have now ganged up against him, claiming he has done nothing to show since he assumed office as the governor.

They want Orengo to focus on service delivery to Siaya residents and shun national politics.

They also want the ODM party to consider a more popular aspirant when issuing the gubernatorial ticket ahead of the 2027 general elections, claiming Orengo’s popularity had dwindled.

According to Atandi, ODM risks losing the Siaya seat if Orengo is given a ticket for the next election.

“I am saying this as one of the voters in Alego Usonga where he will not get even 10 per cent of the votes, in Bondo and other constituencies as well. If Orengo is unpopular, there is no need to give him that ticket,” argued Atandi.

The legislator is among leaders from the region backing the broad-based government and are backing President William Ruto’s reelection. Orengo, on the flipside, wants ODM to strengthen itself before engaging in any discussions.

Gem MP Odhiambo called on dissenters in the party, especially those opposed to the working arrangement between Kenya Kwanza and ODM, like Orengo, to quit party. “Orengo should focus on service delivery, especially ensuring that contractors in the county are paid promptly,” he said.

Similarly, Ochieng, who has declared interest in unseating Orengo in the 2027 General Election, accused Orengo of failing to deliver services to the people as promised during campaigns of his election.

He argued that leaders must play politics that will help the people to get development. “Look at the roads in my own constituency that are supposed to be done by the county government, they are pathetic. In the hospitals, there are no drugs. There is no development project that our people have received, yet we have only one year to the election,” he argued.

Orengo, however, is putting on a brave face in the wake of the criticisms and has intensified his criticisms over an alleged attempt by a section of ODM leaders to auction the party to President Ruto.