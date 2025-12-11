×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Orengo under fire as county address skips stalled projects, unpaid bills

By Isaiah Gwengi | Dec. 11, 2025
A stalled jetty at Usenge beach. [Isaiah Gwengi, Standard]

Governor James Orengo’s highly anticipated county address on Tuesday opened more fault lines within his administration after he steered clear of stalled projects, delayed contractor payments, and the outcomes of his frequent foreign trips.

In his third speech delivered before the County Assembly, Orengo highlighted achievements in agriculture, healthcare, governance, and revenue collection, but conspicuously avoided touching on the dozens of incomplete ward projects and the financial bottlenecks crippling development across the county.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Siaya County James Orengo Stalled Projects Pending Bills
.

Latest Stories

Joseph Styles: Budding host opens up on love, radio, life in the spotlight
Joseph Styles: Budding host opens up on love, radio, life in the spotlight
Entertainment
By Ronald Kipruto
4 hrs ago
Why lighter tax burden on workers is good for the economy
Opinion
By Raimond Molenje
4 hrs ago
Kenya to share only aggregate health data with U.S. under Sh323bn deal
National
By Mercy Kahenda
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

E is the new A as girls outshine boys in pioneer Grade 9 exams
By Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
E is the new A as girls outshine boys in pioneer Grade 9 exams
No jubilation as parents struggle with meaning of KJSEA results
By Standard Team 4 hrs ago
No jubilation as parents struggle with meaning of KJSEA results
New dawn as 'first-born' class of CBE transitions to senior school
By Irene Githinji 4 hrs ago
New dawn as 'first-born' class of CBE transitions to senior school
Gachagua: Tribalism is a false narrative to distract Kenyans
By Irene Githinji 4 hrs ago
Gachagua: Tribalism is a false narrative to distract Kenyans
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved