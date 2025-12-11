Orengo under fire as county address skips stalled projects, unpaid bills

A stalled jetty at Usenge beach. [Isaiah Gwengi, Standard]

Governor James Orengo’s highly anticipated county address on Tuesday opened more fault lines within his administration after he steered clear of stalled projects, delayed contractor payments, and the outcomes of his frequent foreign trips.

In his third speech delivered before the County Assembly, Orengo highlighted achievements in agriculture, healthcare, governance, and revenue collection, but conspicuously avoided touching on the dozens of incomplete ward projects and the financial bottlenecks crippling development across the county.