Sifuna apologises to Uhuru over insults by "foolish" ODM leaders

By Mary Imenza | Dec. 31, 2025
ODM Secretary-General said the remarks were made by a few ODM figures who had forgotten the former president’s contribution to Raila’s political journey. [File]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has publicly apologised to former President Uhuru Kenyatta over insults recently directed at him by some party leaders, acknowledging Uhuru’s critical role in supporting the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Tuesday during the funeral of former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo, attended by Uhuru among other high-profile leaders, Sifuna said the remarks were made by a few ODM figures who had forgotten the former president’s contribution to Raila’s political journey.

“They have forgotten the work you did; we were there, and we are witnesses,” Sifuna said.

The senator said the apology was extended on behalf of “foolish” members of the party, while noting that ODM also has leaders who continue to respect Uhuru and recognise his past support.

“Today, they want to cut off the hand that fed them. Because the party has both wise and foolish members, I want, on behalf of the foolish ones, to apologise for the insults directed at you,” he added.

Sifuna said that ODM acknowledges  Uhuru’s steadfast support during Raila Odinga’s presidential bid, insisting that his loyalty had not gone unnoticed within the party ranks.

“If there was ever a day the ODM party did not say thank you, today I want to say, as Secretary-General of ODM, thank you for standing by Baba (Raila Odinga),” he said.

He further recalled that Raila had frequently praised Uhuru’s loyalty, describing him as one of his few true friends.

“Raila used to tell us every day that you were among his few true friends, and we will continue to respect you,” Sifuna said.

The apology comes days after a section of senior ODM leaders accused Uhuru of allegedly plotting to influence internal divisions within the party. 

ODM chairperson and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, alongside National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed, claimed the former president was using insiders to interfere with party affairs.

Speaking in Homa Bay County on Sunday in the presence of President William Ruto, Wanga said that while she respects Uhuru, he should refrain from meddling in ODM’s internal matters.

“We have respect for President Uhuru Kenyatta. However, if you want to destroy the ODM Party by sending wheeler-dealers to us, then we reject your plans,” Wanga warned.

 “We will not take that matter lightly, as we will deal with it perpendicularly.”

