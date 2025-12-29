×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Ruto hints at 2027 alliance with ODM

By James Omoro | Dec. 29, 2025
President William Ruto at the Genowa Governor’s Cup finals at Raila Odinga Stadium, Homa Bay County. [PCS]

President William Ruto has hinted at the formation of a political alliance with the Orange Democratic Movement party to help him defend his seat in 2027 General Election. 

Speaking at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay Town when he presided over Genowa Governor’s Cup, an annual tournament organised by Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, Ruto said they had started putting modalities in place for the formation of a new political alliance that will form the next government.

Ruto urged ODM leaders to strengthen their party to enable them to form a formidable political force.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

He said he is also strengthening his UDA party and the entire Kenya Kwanza Alliance to enhance their ability in winning the next election.

“I tell members of ODM to be ready. On our side as UDA and Kenya Kwanza, we are also ready. Thus, let us strategise and join hands in forming a government that will make Kenya a first-world country,” Ruto said.

The president told his opponents to stop hatred in their ambitions for the presidency. Instead, he challenged them to campaign based on development agenda.

“I tell my opponents to tell Kenyans their agenda. Let them stop campaigning based on abstract issues which cannot add value in the lives of Kenyans,” Ruto said.

He argued that Kenyans will not elect a president based on a candidate’s physical appearance but on the development agenda.

“Some of those who are vying presidency have worked in the government for 40 years yet they have done nothing for Kenyans. We don’t want unnecessary side shows in the name of campaigns,” Ruto said.

Oburu assured Ruto that they were committed to collaborating with him through the broad-based government.

“As ODM will work in the broad-based government until 2027 to support President Ruto,” Oburu said.

Wanga used the platform to accuse former President Uhuru Kenyatta of trying to destabilise ODM.

“I tell our former President to stop sending machinery to destroy ODM party. We collaborated with him in the handshake government but he never gave us development projects the current government is doing in our region,” Wanga said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

President William Ruto UDA–ODM Alliance 2027 General Election Governor Gladys Wanga
.

Latest Stories

2025: A year of premium economic tears all around
2025: A year of premium economic tears all around
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
1 hr ago
UoN defends fresh VC recruitment amid staff backlash and leadership wrangles
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
1 hr ago
Kenya's athletics stars pumped billions into the economy in 2025
Athletics
By Stephen Rutto
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Night of long knives: Inside Ruto-ODM Kilgoris power pact meeting
By Harold Odhiambo and David Odongo 1 hr ago
Night of long knives: Inside Ruto-ODM Kilgoris power pact meeting
Why 2025 left ODM clutching at straws with the future not promising much
By Josphat Thiong’o 1 hr ago
Why 2025 left ODM clutching at straws with the future not promising much
UoN defends fresh VC recruitment amid staff backlash and leadership wrangles
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
UoN defends fresh VC recruitment amid staff backlash and leadership wrangles
Why you are likely to be hit by a blackout every Wednesday
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Why you are likely to be hit by a blackout every Wednesday
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved