Ruto hints at 2027 alliance with ODM

President William Ruto at the Genowa Governor’s Cup finals at Raila Odinga Stadium, Homa Bay County. [PCS]

President William Ruto has hinted at the formation of a political alliance with the Orange Democratic Movement party to help him defend his seat in 2027 General Election.

Speaking at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay Town when he presided over Genowa Governor’s Cup, an annual tournament organised by Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, Ruto said they had started putting modalities in place for the formation of a new political alliance that will form the next government.

Ruto urged ODM leaders to strengthen their party to enable them to form a formidable political force.

He said he is also strengthening his UDA party and the entire Kenya Kwanza Alliance to enhance their ability in winning the next election.

“I tell members of ODM to be ready. On our side as UDA and Kenya Kwanza, we are also ready. Thus, let us strategise and join hands in forming a government that will make Kenya a first-world country,” Ruto said.

The president told his opponents to stop hatred in their ambitions for the presidency. Instead, he challenged them to campaign based on development agenda.

“I tell my opponents to tell Kenyans their agenda. Let them stop campaigning based on abstract issues which cannot add value in the lives of Kenyans,” Ruto said.

He argued that Kenyans will not elect a president based on a candidate’s physical appearance but on the development agenda.

“Some of those who are vying presidency have worked in the government for 40 years yet they have done nothing for Kenyans. We don’t want unnecessary side shows in the name of campaigns,” Ruto said.

Oburu assured Ruto that they were committed to collaborating with him through the broad-based government.

“As ODM will work in the broad-based government until 2027 to support President Ruto,” Oburu said.

Wanga used the platform to accuse former President Uhuru Kenyatta of trying to destabilise ODM.

“I tell our former President to stop sending machinery to destroy ODM party. We collaborated with him in the handshake government but he never gave us development projects the current government is doing in our region,” Wanga said.