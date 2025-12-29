Junet says ODM to deal with party rebels in January

When Suna East MP Junet Mohamed hosted President William Ruto in Suna East. [Junet Mohamed, X]

National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed has said the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will deal with members who have allegedly been sponsored to plan a coup in the party from January next year.

This came after sharp divisions were emerging within the party amid accusations that some leaders are plotting to “auction” the party to President William Ruto to bolster his 2027 re-election bid.

There are also claims that some leaders want to sell the party to former president Uhuru Kenyatta. “We will deal with them thoroughly,” he said.

The Suna East MP also urged ODM members to respect their party leader Oburu Oginga, whom he said had the final say concerning party matters.

“‎There are some people in ODM who want to disrespect our party leader. We only have one party leader in ODM. If you want to become party leader, go and form your own party,” Junet remarked.

He was speaking during a football tournament at Kadika Primary School in Suna East Sub-County, Migori County on December 27, 2025 where he hosted President William Ruto and other politicians.

Moreover, the MP told off members who expressed ambitions of becoming the party’s presidential candidate in 2027, saying it was only the party leader who was mandated to make such an announcement.

He maintained that the party will remain in the broad-based government where the former party leader, the late Raila Odinga left them.

Oburu vowed the party will ensure its people are in government come 2027, saying no political party is formed to be in the opposition.

“We are going to fight for it and earn it. As a party, we are not going to beg for favours,” Oburu remarked.

Speaking at another forum recently, ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna alleged that some party members had secretly met President Ruto to negotiate ODM’s support in exchange for positions in the next government.

“As a party, we have not sent anyone to negotiate on our behalf for positions in any government,” Sifuna said.

Sifuna reiterated that ODM remains capable of producing a president, dismissing claims that the party must align with others to stay politically relevant.