Sifuna reignites push for Luhya presidency in 2027

By Mate Tongola | Dec. 30, 2025
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi and Speaker Moses Wetangula at the burial of Cyrus Jirongo. [Michael Mute, Standard].

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna has renewed calls for the Luhya community to front a presidential candidate in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during the burial of former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo in Lumakanda, Kakamega County, Sifuna criticised Luhya leaders supporting the broad-based government and backing President William Ruto’s re-election bid.

“To Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula, we want to be on the presidential ballot in 2027. Since you have said you can wait for 2032, we ask you to support our bid,” he said. 

He added that ODM’s direction in 2027 would be determined by party members and not the top leadership.

The Nairobi Senator also dismissed calls for his removal as ODM's Secretary-General over alleged sabotage of the broad-based government.

He claimed some leaders were unsettled after information leaked that they had held talks with President Ruto at his Kilgoris home, to push ODM towards a deal with UDA.

Sifuna eulogised Jirongo as a generous leader who supported him both politically and professionally. He recalled working for the late politician as a lawyer, citing the financial support Jirongo offered him during his Nairobi Senatorial campaign.

"He used my services as a lawyer to help him in various cases and even drafted agreements. When I announced I was vying for the Nairobi Senator seat, he called me to his office and gave me some cash for the campaign," added Sifuna. 

Jirongo was killed in a road accident on December 13 following a head-on collision involving his car and a passenger bus on the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway near Karai.

