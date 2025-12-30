Uhuru, Gideon Moi among leaders attending Jirongo's burial

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi and other leaders attending the burial of former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo at his Lumakanda home, on December 30, 2025. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and KANU Chairman Gideon Moi are among leaders attending the burial of former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo at his Lumakanda home in Lugari Constituency.

Family members, friends, community leaders, and politicians from across the political divide are attending the funeral service at the Lumakanda grounds.

Other leaders present include Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli, Busia Governor Paul Otuoma, Siaya Governor James Orengo, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya, Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka, as well as MPs, MCAs, and senior national and county government officials.

The former Lugari MP died in a road traffic accident on December 13, 2025, when the vehicle he was driving collided head-on with a bus on the Nairobi–Nakuru Highway near Karai, Naivasha.

On Monday, former Vihiga Senator George Khaniri said Jirongo’s family had commissioned an independent investigator to establish the circumstances surrounding his death. Khaniri insisted that key questions regarding the former legislator’s demise remain unanswered.

Speaking at a memorial service in Goseta village, Trans Nzoia County, Khaniri said preliminary findings by the private investigators raise troubling issues about Jirongo’s final movements and the events leading up to the fatal accident.

“The initial report shows that when Jirongo left the Karen Oasis area in Nairobi, his vehicle was later spotted at Park Place. More significantly, CCTV footage from Naivasha indicates that there were two people seated in the front of Jirongo’s vehicle. Unfortunately, the investigators have not been able to identify who they were,” Khaniri said.

He added that it was disturbing that the same individuals were reportedly not found inside the vehicle at the time the accident occurred.

“These are not minor details. They are serious questions that must be answered, and I will continue to ask them until the truth is known,” Khaniri said.