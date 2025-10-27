×
The Standard

Khalwale dares UDA to eject him as Majority Whip

By Bernard Lusigi | Oct. 27, 2025
Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has gone against UDA wishes in the Malava by-election. [File, Standard] 

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has dared the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party to remove him as the Senate’s Majority Chief Whip, for supporting the Opposition candidate for the Malava parliamentary by-election instead of his party’s candidate.

Speaking at Lusheye village in Malava Constituency, when campaigning for DPA-K candidate Seth Panyako, Khalwale said that he is being targeted after the ruling party tried to coerce and intimidate him to support the UDA candidate, David Ndakwa, without success, stating that the political position he has taken is more important than the Majority Whip office.

.

.

