Cost of living, unity and moral leadership dominates New Year message

ACK Arch. Jackson Ole Sapit at the All Saints Cathedral on January 1, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Church leaders across the country used New Year services to raise concerns on the state of the economy, national unity and moral leadership.

The clergy called on the government to ease the burden on households while urging Kenyans to reject divisive politics and embrace peace in 2026.

Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit faulted the government over the rising cost of living, high taxation and corruption, saying ordinary Kenyans were being pushed to the brink.

“Many households are under severe pressure. High taxation, high interest rates, the cost of electricity and relentless borrowing are squeezing families and businesses alike,” Ole Sapit said.

“Corruption continues to weaken our economic foundation. Kenya is here not only for this generation but for generations to come. We must guard this nation.”

The archbishop warned that continued political antagonism would only worsen the situation. “If divisive politics continue, many Kenyans will remain trapped in hardship,” he said, adding that the church must not shy away from speaking truth to power.

Christians at Kiembeni Baptist Church, Mombasa gathered for prayer and praise on New Year 2026. [Robert Menza, Standard]

He urged faith leaders to defend independent institutions and constitutionalism.

“It means refusing to normalise the weakening of our institutions, when constitutional safeguards are bypassed, oversight bodies sidelined and public finance removed from legal control. Faith must never be controlled by the state, even as crime is addressed through the law,” Ole Sapit said.

During the New Year service at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi, where he also launched a clergy lounge, Ole Sapit prayed for national renewal.

“We seek your inner peace in this New Year. We commit our nation into your hands, Lord, that you will touch the hearts of our leaders and show them how to do things your way and rightly,” he said.

At Holy Family Basilica in Nairobi, Catholic Archbishop Philip Anyolo called on Kenyans to become ambassadors of peace.

“Go for peace and become peacemakers. Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will see the Lord face to face,” he told worshippers.

Busia Catholic Bishop Francis Maingi urged citizens to reject violence and embrace peaceful coexistence.

“Let us reject violence and work together for peace and progress of this nation,” he said.

In Machakos, ACK cleric Patrick Munuve expressed hope for economic relief.

“This year, we have high expectations that we shall see a breakthrough in businesses and the cost of living,” he said. Mary seat of Wisdom Masinde Muliro University Chaplaincy Fr Muchanga Kizito serve Sacrament to his faithful during new year mass service on Jan 1, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

In Trans Nzoia County, Christians from different denominations ushered in the New Year with prayers calling on the government to lower the tax burden and urgently resolve Grade 10 placement challenges to keep learners in school and ease pressure on parents.

In Kisumu, Bishop Dr Davies Okombo of the Great Commission Center Church urged President William Ruto to honour promises made to Kenyans.

“We ask the President to ensure that the commitments he has made are fulfilled,” Okombo said, while also calling for consultations on proposals to regulate religious organisations to protect freedom of worship. Worshipers ursher in the new years in style at the AIPCA Church, Kitengela on December 31, 2025. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Kajiado County Christ Foundation Church, Bishop Joseph Kamau called for unity warning leaders against inflammatory rhetoric.

“The New Year should be a season of renewal, not division. Words spoken by leaders carry power they can heal or divide a nation,” he said.

At Jesus Teaching Ministry, Apostle Peter Manyuru also called for peaceful coexistence amongst all tribes of the country.

“We share common challenges as Kenyans and these should also bind us together in order to find a solution to them. See your neighbour as your brother or sister,” he said. Community Baptist Church where National President Rev. Bernard Obuya on January 1, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

“Economic justice, accountable leadership and national unity must go hand in hand, with faith communities remaining a moral compass for the nation,” Obuya said.

In Turkana where members of Jesus Rescue Ministries took to the streets of Lodwar to celebrate.

Friends Church (Quakers) Kenya National Presiding Clerk Stephen Magwilu called on leaders to listen to the people and to God.

“Listen for the still, small voice of God and respond in obedience,” he said, reaffirming the church’s commitment to peace, integrity, equality and community.