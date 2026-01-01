Wetang'ula says Parliament to prioritise people-centred legislation

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula. [Bernard Lusigi, Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has pledged that Parliament will prioritise people-centred legislation, fiscal discipline, and robust oversight as the country enters 2026 amid economic and political pressures.

In his New Year message to the nation, the Speaker said the House remains firmly focused on its constitutional mandate of law-making, oversight, and safeguarding public resources as it prepares to resume sittings for the Fifth Session of the 13th Parliament.

“The National Assembly remains firmly focused on enacting people-centred legislation, exercising robust oversight over the Executive, and ensuring the prudent and accountable use of public resources,” Mr Wetang’ula said.

He noted that while 2025 tested the country’s resilience, it also demonstrated the strength of the Kenyan spirit through unity and patience, adding that 2026 must be a year of renewed resolve to build a just, inclusive, and prosperous nation.

Key on Parliament’s agenda this year, the Speaker said, will be the consideration of the 2026 Budget Policy Statement and the Debt Management Strategy—two instruments expected to shape national spending, guide fiscal sustainability, and support economic recovery.

Mr Wetang’ula also revealed that MPs will deliberate on proposals to establish a National Infrastructure Fund and a Sovereign Wealth Fund, initiatives aimed at unlocking private capital, reducing reliance on public borrowing, and financing strategic investments.

“These initiatives are central to job creation, especially for our youth, and to long-term national development,” he said, citing sectors such as food security, transport, energy, and industrialisation as key beneficiaries.

Beyond fiscal policy, Parliament will consider a raft of priority Bills touching on public participation, local content, forest conservation, the creative economy, agriculture, disaster risk management, electoral justice, food security, and startup growth.

The Speaker said the proposed legislation is intended to deepen democracy, empower citizens, protect the environment, and stimulate inclusive economic growth.

“As Speaker, I assure Kenyans that all matters before the House—including reports on public finance, governance, national security, natural resource management, and social protection—will be handled responsibly, transparently, and guided at all times by the public interest,” he said.

The Speaker also urged leaders across political divides to place national interest above partisan considerations, arguing that Kenya’s progress depends on unity of purpose, respectful dialogue, and responsible leadership.

As the country marks the start of 2026, Mr Wetang’ula urged Kenyans to choose peace over division and service over self-interest, calling for collaboration between government, the private sector, civil society, and citizens.