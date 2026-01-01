Quiet joys as Kenyans welcomed 2026

Families throng Uhuru Park during New Year celebrations. Jan 1, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Ordinary Kenyans across the country marked the New Year in modest but meaningful ways.

To many, the New Year was less about extravagance and more about resilience.

In a tough economy, Kenyans chose simplicity, togetherness and hope — proving that even in hardship, the spirit of celebration endures.

Nairobi County Woman Rep. Esther Muthoni Passaris with Rehema Jaldesa,Chair National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) hosts an end-year celebration for elderly at the Calvary Covenant Church,Komarock, Nairobi. January 1, 2026 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Many adapted their celebrations to the realities of a biting economy while still carving out moments of joy, family and hope.

With high living costs limiting extravagant spending, many opted for public spaces, beaches and community events that offered affordable ways to usher in the New Year.

In Nairobi, thousands thronged Uhuru Park under heavy security during New Year celebrations on January 1, 2026.

Families seized the rare opportunity to take photos along major streets in the central business district, while others enjoyed horse riding, boat rides and children’s play areas.

For some, peeping into nearby entertainment spots such as DS Club International added to the festive mood without the cost of entry.

“It’s been a tough year, but coming here gives us a chance to breathe. You don’t need a lot of money to make memories,” said Margaret Wanjiku, who brought her children to

Uhuru Park. Carnivore’s Simba Salon offered a different experience, with Friqa Entertainment Services Band entertaining revelers who had saved up for a night of live music and dance.

“We chose one place and one night. You plan carefully and still enjoy,” said Peter Mwangi, a Nairobi resident.

At Calvary Covenant Church in Komarocks, Nairobi County Woman Representative Esther Muthoni Passaris, alongside National Gender and Equality Commission chair Rehema

Jaldesa, hosted an end-year celebration for senior citizens from across Nairobi County. Elderly participants danced, laughed and shared meals, offering a reminder that celebration is also about inclusion.

“It means a lot that we are remembered. Even dancing again makes you feel young,” said 72-year-old Jane Atieno.

Kenyans enjoy at Jomo Kenyatta Public Beach in Mombasa in celebrating the new year Jan 1, 2026. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

In Mombasa, Jomo Kenyatta Public Beach was a hive of activity as locals and foreign tourists gathered to welcome 2026.

Families spread mats on the sand, children splashed in the Indian Ocean, while others simply sat watching the sunrise.

“We couldn’t afford expensive hotels this year, but the beach is free and beautiful. What matters is being together and starting the year with happiness,” said Ali Hassan, a Mombasa resident who visited the beach with his family.

Mvita MP Mohamed Soud Machele joined children during funfair activities at Mombasa Baptist High School, while Christians from Kiembeni Baptist Church gathered for prayer and praise, thanking God for carrying them through a difficult year.

“For us, prayer is the best way to begin the year. We leave everything in God’s hands,” said church member Fatuma Said. Children enjoy swings at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga sportsground in Kisumu as families celebrate the new year 2026. [Michael Mute, Standard].

In Kisumu, a carnival atmosphere filled Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Ground as families celebrated with their children enjoying bouncing castles, crane rides and train rides.

Others flocked to Hippo Point and Dunga Beach for fish delicacies and boat rides.

“Instead of travelling far, we stayed around Kisumu. It’s cheaper, and the children are happy,” said Otieno Oduor, a boda boda rider. Tourists and staff led by Group General Manager Lydia Dentewo at Lake Bogoria Spa Resort in Baringo County, ushered in the New Year

[Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

In Baringo County, Lake Bogoria Spa Resort hosted a blend of tourism and tradition as local and international tourists ushered in the New Year with fireworks, cake-cutting and

cultural dances. Guests later toured Lake Bogoria National Reserve, spotting flamingos and the elusive Greater Kudu before relaxing in natural hot springs.

Samburu Governor Lati Lelelit visited Huruma Children’s Home and Wamba Mission Hospital, distributing foodstuffs and spending time with children and patients.

“Even when times are hard, sharing reminds us of our humanity,” one caregiver said.