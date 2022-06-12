× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
ELECTION 2022

William Ruto: I will not fall out with Rigathi Gachagua

POLITICS
By Winfrey Owino | Jun 12th 2022 | 2 min read
Kenya Kwanza Presidential Candidate William Ruto during the unveiling of his running mate Rigathi Gachagua at Karen, Nairobi County on May 15, 2022. [Standard].

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto has expressed his optimism on the relationship between him and his Deputy President designate Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking during an interview on NTV Sunday night, the presidential hopeful dismissed a possibility of a fallout with Gachagua should they win in the August 9 General Election.

"Gachagua and I will never fall out," he said. "I will not allow my Deputy President to be humiliated by junior staff."

In the interview, he disclosed that he had delegated duties to his deputy in a written agreement.

"I have committed myself in writing on what will be my deputy president's responsibilities. I promise you that my DP will be a busy person," he added.

When asked what he would do should there be a fallout, he said, "If my DP goes rogue there is law. If he abuses office there's a law to deal with him."

"I will do everything to ensure the deputy president's office is functional and able to serve people of Kenya."

Ruto has also defended his choice of Mathira MP Nderitu Gachagua as his deputy, over other candidates, saying he considered a lot of factors before settling on him.

"Gachagua is a person I have known and is very passionate. The nexus between us is the people and that is why I chose him," he explained.

"I consulted before deciding. I looked at so many aspects of what was required in a DP. I trust Gachagua to carry the mantle in case of anything because he is an accomplished public servant, politician, and self-made person. I like his passion for ordinary people," Ruto added.

Ruto says if he loses the polls, he will concede and work with the winners.

© The Standard Group PLC
