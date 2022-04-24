Raila starts weeklong tour of US, meets key State officials

Raila Odinga had a meeting with Alice Wairimu Nderitu (right), Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide to the UN Secretary-General. [@RailaOdinga]

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate, Raila Odinga has kick-started his weeklong engagements with senior personnel of the US government and different institutions in the country in what will be a weeklong visit.

Mr Odinga arrived in the US on Saturday and yesterday had separate meetings with Alice Wairimu Nderitu, Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide to the UN Secretary-General and former US Ambassador to Kenya Michael Ranneberger.

The ODM leader is also slated to hold meetings with senior US government officials, senior members of the US Congress and key African-American leaders. The meetings are scheduled to take place in the US capital, Washington DC while business networking meetings are scheduled to be done in San Francisco.

Raila and his delegation is expected to meet with leaders in the Information Technology (IT) and technology space as a means to create networks as he fights to secure the presidency and form the next government. Raila odinga had a separate meeting with former US Ambassador to Kenya Michael Ranneberger. [@RailaOdinga]

Central to the mission of the trip is Raila’s efforts to strengthen the relationship between Kenya and the US, promote the business partnership agenda between the two nations and bolster foreign policy.

“Mr Odinga will take the opportunity of the visit to outline his vision for Kenya, underline the importance of the strategic and historic US/Kenya relationship and the vital interest that the two countries share,” said Prof Makau Mutua, Spokesperson Raila Odinga Presidential Campaign Secretariat who accompanied Mr Odinga to the US.

The ODM leader will also meet with Kenyans residing in the US to seek their support for his presidential race.

Mr Odinga is accompanied by leaders who are members of his campaign team including Governors Wycliffe Oparana (Kakamega), Ndiritu Muriithi (Laikipia), Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua, Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang and Kathiani MP Robert Mbui.

Raila's visit to the US comes ahead of the August 9 General Election as Azimio continues rallying support within and outside the country and building partnerships with international communities.

