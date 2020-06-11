You cannot lecture me about my job, Ruto tells Raila allies

DP William Ruto, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, and Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya with other leaders at Kabarnet, Baringo County. February 13, 2022. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday led the Kenya Kwanza brigade to Baringo County, where he told off allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga for questioning his performance in government.

Addressing a rally at Kabarnet ASK showground, Ruto hit out at critics. “They are trying to give me a lecture on being a Deputy President. They were in the Opposition. You have no moral authority to lecture me on a government that I formed with Uhuru Kenyatta,” said Ruto.

The DP said Raila and his allies had nothing to show for joining the government through the “Handshake”. “Shame on you the former Opposition. You were unable to be a strong opposition and changed into sycophants. You became brokers. If you were unable to be in the Opposition, you have no chance at all in being in any form of government,” said Ruto.

The DP said he would continue to enumerate Jubilee’s achievements, adding that Kenya Kwanza Alliance was best placed to implement Uhuru’s manifesto. “I know everything because I was part of and in the middle of this government,” he said, adding: “We had a complete plan to give the country a turnaround socially and economically. The plan has been delayed by five years now because they brought reggae and looting. We will not accept any further delay,” he added.

The DP vowed to transform the volatile Kerio Valley region into an agricultural and economic hub should he be elected president. He claimed some leaders in government profiteered from the insecurity.

“We shall establish dams in Radat, Lowat, Aror and Kimwarer, which shall feed thousands of acres for agriculture to alleviate poverty and insecurity. The unending war in Kerio Valley is because some people want it to continue,” he said.

The DP vowed to thwart plans by persons in government to impose a president on the people. “They have vowed to determine the leadership of this country in boardrooms. We shall not allow that to happen. Kenya must take the direction Kenyans want. This time the young people of Kenya will be unavailable to cause violence on behalf of a few leaders,” he said.

Earlier, the DP’s team attended a service at AIC Kapropita, and held a rally at Ilng’arua in Ilchamus Ward of Baringo South, which was interrupted by youths singing in praise of Azimio la Umoja.

An attempt by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen to allude that he was acting senator of Baringo, which is represented by Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi, was thwarted by the latter’s supporters, who chanted: “We have our senator!” Murkomen ended his speech prematurely.

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi urged Kenyans to elect the right leaders, saying the Jubilee administration was not being run in line with the Constitution. Elgeyo Marakwet Senetor Kipchumba Murkomen at Aror during a peace meeting, January 20, 2022. [Christopher Kipsang, Standard]

“There has not been a Cabinet meeting for over a year as the government continues to operate on decrees and Executive orders. We want a government that can be believed in, that inspires confidence in local and foreign investors,” said Mudavadi.

He threatened to expose some leaders, who he said planned to rig elections. “In my presence some leaders said they had the capacity to create a backroom IEBC. This is a warning shot. If they push us further we shall name and shame them. Kenyans must be given the space to decide the leaders they want,” said the ANC leader.

Garissa Township MP Aden Duale threatened to spill the beans on Uhuru’s administration’s “dark secrets”. “We who were close to you know a lot about you and your government, which we still hold as secrets. We dare you to continue with your intimidation,” said Duale.

He vowed to rally Kenyans behind Ruto, saying it was the only way to end bad governance. “You can’t force and select a leader who will succeed you. We respect you but we don’t fear you. We will go to the people of Kenya. We urge Ruto that if he is elected he never demeans or humiliate his deputy,” said Duale.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua alleged that Mt Kenya region had suffered the most under Uhuru’s administration. “For us as Mt Kenya region, we have seen Ruto as the solution to our problems. If you (Uhuru) have a problem with Ruto it doesn’t concern me as a person. The voters are adults who can make their decisions. Don’t force people to take your line.”

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki said the Uhuru and Ruto feud was regrettable. “I’ve never seen a president fight his deputy this much. Uhuru betrayed many who supported him. We’re ready for the political contest he set,” said Prof Kindiki.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika took a swipe at Uhuru and urged the residents not to yield to propaganda spread by a section of Raila allies.

