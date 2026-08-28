For the first time in Kenya’s history, judges and magistrates have been placed under the public spotlight, with the Judiciary publishing individual performance records showing how many judgments, rulings and cases they have handled.
In a landmark transparency move, the Judiciary has disclosed the individual output of judges, magistrates, Kadhis and Small Claims Court adjudicators in its 2025/2026 State of the Judiciary and Administration of Justice Report.
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