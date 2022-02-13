Jimi Wanjigi now a Luo elder
POLITICS
By James Omoro
| February 13th 2022
Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has been installed as a Luo elder.
The ceremony took place on Sunday in Kabondo-Kasipul Constituency, Homa Bay County, where he vowed not to quit the presidential race in favour of other candidates.
Speaking at the event, Wanjigi noted that he has better chances of winning the presidential election in the August 9 polls and pledged to hold more rallies in the region to popularise his agenda.
“I am in the race for the presidency and cannot listen to anybody who wants me to drop my ambition,” said Wanjigi.
In an onslaught against ODM party leader Raila Odinga, Wanjigi described Azimio la Umoja’s support in Mt Kenya as a mirage.
Wanjigi claimed that, unlike Odinga, he enjoys support in Central and Nyanza, and insisted that he is best suited to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.
"Raila has not been in good books with Mt Kenya people in more than two general elections, unlike myself, who has been welcomed in Nyanza. To make the matter worse, the person who is taking him to Central has let the country down. I don’t see him being successful there," claimed Wanjigi.
The businessman, who on Tuesday threatened to sue ODM for failing to adhere to its Elections and Nomination Rules, went on to call on Kenyans to focus on leaders who can transform the country’s economy.
"Today we are talking about the destiny of this country. Raila has been my friend for a long time and we have been there for each other. I am committed to serving this country as president," he added.
