Kenya requires fixed ministries to stop patronage politics, instability

President William Ruto chairs Cabinet meeting at Statehouse.[PCS]

In the ever-shifting sands of Kenyan politics, one constitutional provision stands out as a tool for Executive convenience rather than national stability: Article 132(3) of the 2010 Constitution.

This clause empowers the President to direct, coordinate, and reorganise ministries through Executive Orders, ostensibly for efficiency. But in practice, it has become a gateway for political expediency — rewarding allies, punishing rivals and bloating the bureaucracy at taxpayers’ expense. As a concerned citizen, I argue it’s high time we amend this article to establish “standing ministries” that can’t be tinkered with at will. Of the 14 to 22 ministries allowed under Article 152, at least 20 should be fixed, leaving only two flexible slots. Any additions or major changes? Put it to the people via a referendum requiring over 50 per cent approval from registrable voters. This is essential for meritocracy, continuity and true democracy.