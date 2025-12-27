Singapore narrative here to stay, let us use it as a yardstick

President William Ruto, Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki, KNUT Chairman Patrick Karinga (right) and KUPPET Chairman Omboko Milemba during a meeting with over 10,000 teachers at State House, Nairobi.[PCS]

As we close 2025 and begin the New Year, it is worth pondering what makes us tick as a nation. At the moment we are at a turning point in our political economy. On the political front, we are turning the page on how politicians mobilise voters.

In the past ethnicity was the dominant organising principle. In the new order, it will have to compete with voters’ economic concerns. This is not to say we have magically become de-tribalised. Far from it. Ethnicity still matters. But it is no longer the only game in town. Which is to say politicians who choose to only play ethnic census politics will lose badly moving forward.