Gifts of Christmas as Natembeya clears Sh6 million hospital bills

The Democratic Action Party-Kenya (DAP-K) Deputy Party leader Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya with his supporters when revealed that the party needs to grow beyond Western region and castigating conservative leadership within the party while speaking to the press from a Nairobi Hotel on August 12, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Hundreds of patients at Wamalwa Kijana Teaching and Referral Hospital marked an extraordinary Boxing Day after Trans-Nzoia Governor George Natembeya settled their hospital bills.

The governor cleared bills amounting to more than Sh6 million, lifting a heavy financial burden from patients and their families during the festive season.

He also spent the better part of the day moving from ward to ward, checking on patients’ medical progress, sharing meals with them and personally ensuring that long-standing bills were cleared.

For many patients who had been confined to hospital beds due to unpaid bills, the gesture brought immediate relief and renewed hope.

“This season is about humanity, compassion and standing with those who need us most. No one should suffer or remain stranded in hospital simply because they cannot afford medical care,” Natembeya said during the visit.

Beyond settling medical expenses, the county government facilitated transport for discharged patients to return home, further easing the strain on families who had exhausted their resources while caring for their loved ones.

Natembeya was accompanied by County Chief Officer for Health Dr Judith Simiyu, area MCA Jamanoor and several county officials, who joined him in engaging patients and hospital staff.

The governor also took time to assist patients who were not registered under the Social Health Authority (SHA), guiding them through the registration process to ensure continued access to healthcare services.

In cases where patients required specialised treatment outside the county, he went a step further by waiving outstanding bills and paying for additional medication to guarantee continuity of care.

One of the beneficiaries, Mary Nanjala, an elderly woman nursing a broken leg, described the intervention as life-changing.

“I was supposed to have an iron rod fixed in my leg, but the cost was overwhelming. I am so grateful that the Governor cleared my bill. I did not know what I would do,” she said.

Hospital staff said the gesture boosted morale among healthcare workers while restoring dignity to patients who had lost hope.

“This has reminded us why we serve,” one nurse remarked.

The Boxing Day act of generosity followed a Christmas Day celebration hosted by Governor Natembeya at the Ukombozi Centre in Kitale, where more than 3,000 residents gathered to celebrate the festive season together.