Human rights violations happen when citizens choose to be silent

A group of Women attack by hired goon on 6th July 2025 at Human Right commission office located along Amboseli road,Lavington in Nairobi.[Edward Kiplimo,standard]

Once again, human rights violations scarred many lives and tested our national conscience over 2025. However, several victories remind us, our hope survives not as a passive emotion but as the consequence of our personal vigilance and public action.

Authoritarian regimes around the world deliberately defunded or degraded all but the performative optics of multi-lateralism and the UN. Despite 23 years of the African Union, African states are incapable of ending conflict in Sudan and Ukraine or reversing climate chaos that stalks both people and planet.