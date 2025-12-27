×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Human rights violations happen when citizens choose to be silent

By Irungu Houghton | Dec. 27, 2025
A group of Women attack by hired goon on 6th July 2025 at Human Right commission office located along Amboseli road,Lavington in Nairobi.[Edward Kiplimo,standard]

Once again, human rights violations scarred many lives and tested our national conscience over 2025. However, several victories remind us, our hope survives not as a passive emotion but as the consequence of our personal vigilance and public action.

Authoritarian regimes around the world deliberately defunded or degraded all but the performative optics of multi-lateralism and the UN. Despite 23 years of the African Union, African states are incapable of ending conflict in Sudan and Ukraine or reversing climate chaos that stalks both people and planet.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Human Rights Human Rights Violation Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) Human Rights group
.

Latest Stories

Osimhen inspires Nigeria into AFCON knockouts after dramatic win over Tunisia
Osimhen inspires Nigeria into AFCON knockouts after dramatic win over Tunisia
Football
By Robert Abong'o
3 hrs ago
Kenya's future depends on citizens daring to act with hope and virtue
Opinion
By Edward Buri
4 hrs ago
Why the noises of the Kenyan choir needs a master to harmonize it in 2026
Opinion
By Barack Muluka
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why the noises of the Kenyan choir needs a master to harmonize it in 2026
By Barack Muluka 4 hrs ago
Why the noises of the Kenyan choir needs a master to harmonize it in 2026
To sell or not to sell? Ruto pushes ahead with public asset sales amid concerns
By Brian Ngugi and Macharia Kamau 4 hrs ago
To sell or not to sell? Ruto pushes ahead with public asset sales amid concerns
Let's not bury Jirongo until questions around his death have been answered
By Wafula Buke 4 hrs ago
Let's not bury Jirongo until questions around his death have been answered
When slogans replace shame,the State has admitted failure
By Gitobu Imanyara 4 hrs ago
When slogans replace shame,the State has admitted failure
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved