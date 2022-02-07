× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Over 100 Ruto MPs to quit Jubilee this week

POLITICS
By Moses Nyamori | February 7th 2022

Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju (centre) said the seats should be declared vacant once the lawmakers officially resign. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

More than 100 lawmakers allied to Deputy President William Ruto are scheming to exploit electoral timelines to ditch their sponsor parties without losing their seats in Parliament.

The lawmakers are clutching on a requirement that the electoral commission cannot conduct a by-election 90 days to the General Election.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) allied MPs are required by law to resign officially from the Jubilee Party by March 26.

KEEP READING

Garissa Township MP Aden Duale, Didmus Barasa (Kimilili) and Cornelly Serem (Aldai) say they are shielded by the law from any form of punishment.

Mr Duale cited section 28 of the Elections Act that states that parties are required to submit their membership list at least 120 days before election. He further made reference to Article 101(5) of the Constitution that bars IEBC from conducting by-elections three months to the elections.

Mr Barasa said they are planning to resign by tomorrow.

“We are going to resign en mass on February 8. We want to resign from Jubilee alongside State officers. The law is clear on when a by-election can be held,” he said.

He cited Tongaren MP Eseli Simuyi and Wafula Wamunyinyi (Kanduyi) who have since resigned from Ford Kenya to join DAP-(K) as officials.

“If parties are required to submit their list of registered members by March 26, it means there can never be a by-election from that date,” he added.

Last week, Registrar of Political Parties (RPP) Anne Nderitu told aspirants that they had less than two months to register with the parties they plan to run on.

“Before March 26, anybody who wants to participate on a ticket of a party should have joined that party,” said Ms Nderitu.

She said there was lacuna in law on what should happen in the event an elected leader resigns from the sponsor party during the electioneering period.

Registrar of Political Parties (RPP) Anne Nderitu. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Elected leaders stand to lose their seats for ditching their sponsor parties but the requirement is complicated since the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cannot conduct mini-polls 90 days to a General Election.

“Currently, Parliament is not dissolved so there is a lacuna in what should happen when an elected leader resigns from the sponsor party. There is also a requirement that no by-election can be conducted three months to the August polls,” she explained.

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju said ideally the seats should be declared vacant once the lawmakers officially resign from the party.

He, however, explained that the party will not waste time pushing to have the MPs lose their seats since it will end up in winding litigation.

“There are a lot of legal issues including the contradiction in the law that there cannot be a by-election three months to the General Election,” said Tuju. “What will be the point of having them to lose their seats? Kenya is a litigious society. We are not going to engage in those political sideshows.” 

Constitutional lawyer Bobby Mkangi said MPs should technically lose their seats by resigning, but doubted that this would be the case.

“You have seen the trend of people challenging such a process; losing seats will be academic. Even in 2017, there were members who moved from ODM to Jubilee and the matter dragged in court,” he said.

“The question will be whether the party will have the energy to follow up on such a matter because IEBC cannot do anything about it,” he added.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Fears of apathy as electoral agency misses registration target yet again
In the run-up to the last General Election, the commission registered 5.2 million voters in two phases.
Why we left Raila to join Ruto – Mudavadi
ANC and Ford-K leaders say they backed ODM boss for top seat in 2007 and 2017 but their efforts were never appreciated.

MOST READ

Kenya Kwanza, Azimio teams hold parallel rallies in Mombasa
Kenya Kwanza, Azimio teams hold parallel rallies in Mombasa

COAST

By Philip Mwakio

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Politicians still licking wounds from previous election defeats

By Julius Chepkwony | 50 minutes ago

Politicians still licking wounds from previous election defeats
Don’t talk from sunroofs if you do nothing, Uhuru

By Winfrey Owino | 1 hour ago

Don’t talk from sunroofs if you do nothing, Uhuru
Why we left Raila to join Ruto – Mudavadi

By Brian Kisanji | 7 hours ago

Why we left Raila to join Ruto – Mudavadi
Battle for Nairobi heats up in Azimio factions

By Grace Ng'ang'a | 15 hours ago

Battle for Nairobi heats up in Azimio factions

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC