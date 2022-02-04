Remember Moi's ‘siasa mbaya, maisha mbaya’ mantra- President Uhuru
President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Kenyans not to forget former President Daniel Moi’s political mantra of ‘siasa mbaya, maisha mbaya’ as the country gears towards the August General Election.
In a speech read on his behalf by ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru during the second anniversary of Moi's death at Kabarak, Nakuru, President Kenyatta urged all leaders to unite and build the country by improving on the foundation that Kenya’s second president helped established.
“As we head into the General Election, let us remember Mzee Moi’s mantra on the political environment; siasa mbaya, maisha mbaya,” he said.
He said Moi’s demise not only left a void in the life of his family but also that of the nation and the international community at large.
“Mzee Moi was a pillar to his family, one of the founding fathers of our nation, a Pan-Africanist, and a globally respected statesman,” he said.
President Kenyatta hailed Mzee Moi for uniting the nation and ensuring the country was peaceful despite civil strifes in the region.
“While the rest of the region experienced volatility and strife, Mzee Moi put Kenya on the world map as an oasis of peace and a place of refuge for those fleeing conflict.”
Uhuru challenged leaders to replicate Moi’s servant–leadership to make the country a better place for future generations.
“I challenge leaders to ensure the decisions they take to improve the lives of our citizens because it is the best way to honour the struggles and memory of those who heroically struggled to build our nation,” said Kenyatta.
Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi said as a family they still cherish his father's memories and strive to live by values of honesty, discipline, industry, and the strong Christian faith he nurtured.
“It's been two years since Mzee went to be with the Lord. We still cherish his memories as a family and strive to live by the values of honesty, discipline, industry and strong Christian faith he nurtured and inculcated in us,” he tweeted.
Senator Gideon’s fellow principals in One Kenya Alliance (OKA) led by Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, NARC-K’s Martha Karua, and United Democratic Party’s Cyrus Jirongo attended the memorial.
The former president died on February 4, 2020, at Nairobi Hospital after a short illness. He was 96.
Moi was buried next to his late wife Lena Moi who died on July 22, 2004.
