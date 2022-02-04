× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Remember Moi's ‘siasa mbaya, maisha mbaya’ mantra- President Uhuru

POLITICS
By Mireri Junior | February 4th 2022

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi third and her wife Zahra with OKA principals Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka and Cyrus Jirong arrive at Kabarak Grounds for former president Moi’s second death anniversary. [Courtesy]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Kenyans not to forget former President Daniel Moi’s political mantra of ‘siasa mbaya, maisha mbaya’ as the country gears towards the August General Election.

In a speech read on his behalf by ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru during the second anniversary of Moi's death at Kabarak, Nakuru, President Kenyatta urged all leaders to unite and build the country by improving on the foundation that Kenya’s second president helped established. 

“As we head into the General Election, let us remember Mzee Moi’s mantra on the political environment; siasa mbaya, maisha mbaya,” he said.

He said Moi’s demise not only left a void in the life of his family but also that of the nation and the international community at large.

KEEP READING

“Mzee Moi was a pillar to his family, one of the founding fathers of our nation, a Pan-Africanist, and a globally respected statesman,” he said. 

President Kenyatta hailed Mzee Moi for uniting the nation and ensuring the country was peaceful despite civil strifes in the region.

“While the rest of the region experienced volatility and strife, Mzee Moi put Kenya on the world map as an oasis of peace and a place of refuge for those fleeing conflict.”

Uhuru challenged leaders to replicate Moi’s servant–leadership to make the country a better place for future generations.

“I challenge leaders to ensure the decisions they take to improve the lives of our citizens because it is the best way to honour the struggles and memory of those who heroically struggled to build our nation,” said Kenyatta.

Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi said as a family they still cherish his father's memories and strive to live by values of honesty, discipline, industry, and the strong Christian faith he nurtured.

“It's been two years since Mzee went to be with the Lord. We still cherish his memories as a family and strive to live by the values of honesty, discipline, industry and strong Christian faith he nurtured and inculcated in us,” he tweeted.

Senator Gideon’s fellow principals in One Kenya Alliance (OKA) led by Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, NARC-K’s Martha Karua, and United Democratic Party’s Cyrus Jirongo attended the memorial.

The former president died on February 4, 2020, at Nairobi Hospital after a short illness. He was 96.

Moi was buried next to his late wife Lena Moi who died on July 22, 2004.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Clear Anguka over Ouko murder, court orders DCI
Despite being cleared by the court, Anguka is still on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) list, flagged for murder.
The Kenyan woman story needs to be told from the start

MOST READ

Atwoli: After 2022 election, you will never hear about me again
Atwoli: After 2022 election, you will never hear about me again

POLITICS

By Winfrey Owino

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Political deal in the offing? Kuria invites Ruto to Thika after Dubai visit

By Too Jared | 29 minutes ago

Political deal in the offing? Kuria invites Ruto to Thika after Dubai visit
Wavinya Ndeti quits state job for governor race

By Mireri Junior | 4 hours ago

Wavinya Ndeti quits state job for governor race
Jubilee disowns bill seeking return of manual transmission of election results

By Mireri Junior | 5 hours ago

Jubilee disowns bill seeking return of manual transmission of election results
Miguna visits IEBC mobile station ahead of Monday deadline

By Elvince Joshua | 6 hours ago

Miguna visits IEBC mobile station ahead of Monday deadline

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC