Kalonzo ready to back any opposition candidate against Ruto in 2027

Opposition leaders have come under mounting pressure to settle on a single presidential candidate to challenge President William Ruto in 2027, amid growing calls from Mt Kenya politicians for former Deputy President (DP) Rigathi Gachagua to fly the opposition flag.
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua, Linda Mwananchi party leader Edwin Sifuna and DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa yesterday sought to reassure supporters that negotiations were progressing and that the opposition would eventually present one candidate to face Ruto.
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