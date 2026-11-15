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Kalonzo ready to back any opposition candidate against Ruto in 2027

By Amos Kiarie | Nov. 15, 2026
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Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and LMM Leader Edwin Sifuna join Rigathi Gachagua's family during the burial of his sister Eunice Nyangari Gachagua at Nyange, Kieni, Nyeri County. [Dennis Kavisu, Standard]

Opposition leaders have come under mounting pressure to settle on a single presidential candidate to challenge President William Ruto in 2027, amid growing calls from Mt Kenya politicians for former Deputy President (DP) Rigathi Gachagua to fly the opposition flag.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua, Linda Mwananchi party leader Edwin Sifuna and DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa yesterday sought to  reassure supporters that negotiations were progressing and that the opposition would eventually present one candidate to face Ruto.

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