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Who is supervising Nairobi's construction sites? Engineers speak after Riverside tragedy

By  Pkemoi Ng’enoh and Newton Kimaiyo | Nov. 15, 2026
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A multi agency team at the site of a building that collapsed along Riverside Drive Nairobi on November 14, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Four workers were confirmed dead in yet another construction tragedy in Nairobi.

The victims of a collapsed perimeter wall along Riverside Drive brought the total to ten in less than 24 hours.

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Related Topics

Riverside Wall Collapses Perimeter Wall Collapses Nairobi Riverside Drive Collapsed Buildings
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