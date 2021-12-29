× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ruto allies marshal 123 MPs against 118 to push through amendment

POLITICS
By Moses Nyamori | December 29th 2021
Deputy President William Ruto at a past event. [DPPS]

Allies of Deputy President William Ruto have pulled a surprise win by mobilising 123 MPs against 118 to push through an amendment to the controversial coalition Bill.

The amendment by Tigania West MP John Mutunga sailed through after backers of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga failed to marshal numbers to reject the changes.

Mutunga proposed an amendment to clause 3 of the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill, 2021 for political parties to have dominant colour.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is said to be pushing to own “yellow colour” as its dominant colour in what is perceived to be targeting Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi’s Development Empowerment Party (DEP) which has similar colour.

Initially, session chair Christopher Omulele (Luanda) led the Committee of the Whole House to take a vote through acclamation on the proposed amendment.

KEEP READING

Omulele declared a win for Uhuru-Raila but Ruto’s camp disputed the outcome, forcing the session chair to call for division.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi rejected the proposed inclusion of new clauses by three MPs allied to Ruto.

Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Owen Baya (Kilifi North) and John Kiarie (Dagoretti South) had sought to create Political Parties Registration Board and the office of Chief Executive Officer of the Board.

Their proposal sought to alter the manner of appointment of the officials in a wider scheme by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to weaken the Office of the Registrar of the Political Parties.

The Ruto camp has claimed a plot by Uhuru and Raila hand over imperial powers to the office of the registrar of political parties (ORPP) in the running of party nominations.

“I noted that these proposals fall short of the requirements of Standing Order 133(5). These are new amendments that ought to undergo public participation as required by the Constitution, given the far-reaching changes envisioned therein and having gone outside the scope of the Bill as printed,” explained the Deputy Speaker.

“I therefore direct that the Committee of the whole House shall not consider the proposed amendments to Clause 20 and the insertion of new Clauses 19A, 19B, 19C, 25A, 25B, 26A, 26B and 26C proposed,” ruled Cheboi.

DP Ruto yesterday claimed there was a scheme to hand the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) imperial powers in the running of party primaries.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

The Azimio rhetoric in Raila Odinga’s presidential pursuit
His decision to continue the journey to the dreamland of 'Canaan' thus reminisces a liberation struggle that Raila hopes to achieve by winning.
No festive stress if your ATM card is from Co-op Bank
Play your cards the way Zeddy does with his Co-op card especially during this festive season. It will do you a whole lot of good.

MOST READ

More nabbed in logbook fraud at NTSA as sleuths start clean up
More nabbed in logbook fraud at NTSA as sleuths start clean up

NATIONAL

By Kamore Maina

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Political Parties Amendment Bill controversy: Ichung’wa, Kiarie, Baya and Koech ‘gagged’

By Patrick Amimo | 14 minutes ago

Political Parties Amendment Bill controversy: Ichung’wa, Kiarie, Baya and Koech ‘gagged’
DP Ruto answers Wangui Ngirici amid fallout over Waiguru ‘favouritism’

By Brian Okoth | 1 hour ago

DP Ruto answers Wangui Ngirici amid fallout over Waiguru ‘favouritism’
Political parties in supremacy battle for Meru votes

By Phares Mutembei | 1 hour ago

Political parties in supremacy battle for Meru votes
Too many small parties dividing the country along tribal lines

By Nathan Ochunge | 4 hours ago

Too many small parties dividing the country along tribal lines

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC