Raila assures Nyanza residents of victory in 2022

POLITICS
By Edwin Nyarangi | December 3rd 2021

ODM leader Raila Odinga addressing members of the public at Awendo KMTC. [Caleb Kingwara, Standard]

ODM leader Raila Odinga yesterday toured Migori County and exuded confidence of winning in the 2022 presidential race to reach “the promised land”.

Raila who addressed huge crowds who kept on cheering him on, however, said he would officially declare his political move on December 10.

Raila whose presidential bid has been bolstered by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s support and the backing he now enjoys in Mt Kenya told Nyanza residents that this is the moment they have been waiting for since he first contested for presidency in 1997 and they are assured of victory.

KEEP READING

 Wanjigi wants education system protected by law

 Kanini Kega: Ruto team rattled by Raila’s Nyeri reception

 Uhuru, Raila allies pave way for 'super alliances' with Bill

 Raila receives fresh supporters from Mandera, promises to work with them

The ODM Leader who spoke at Dede Market, Awendo KMTC Campus, Awendo Bus Park and Sony Sugar Guest House said the future was bright for the residents.

 “I have gone to Mt Kenya, Coast, Eastern, Western, North Eastern and even Rift Valley. The message I am getting is that the people want Raila Odinga to be their next President,’’ said Raila.

He said that it was an act of God that the people who have been bitterly opposed to him since he first tried his hand in the country’s Presidency in 1997 were now on his side. The ODM leader dismissed leaders from the region who are opposed to his candidature saying the voters will punish them severely in the next general election.

Raila thanked the Government for setting up Kenya Medical Training College Campus in Awendo Town,  terming it a step in the right direction in the training of health workers in the region. He said the accessibility of healthcare was important in the achievement of universal health care and that provision of medical insurance to all Kenyans will top his agenda once he becomes president.

 “In my government, I will ensure that each sub-county has a Level Five Hospital to enable citizens access quality and affordable medical care closer to them,” said Raila.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya said that 2022 will be a “Raila Moment” and that anybody opposing that will be swept away by a huge Tsunami. Kisii Governor James Ongwae said county governments have prioritised health services and that in Kisii, 45 per cent of the budget goes to health services.

Ongwae said Raila has been accepted by most of Kenyans as their next President and anyone opposed to that will face the wrath of Kenyans in the next polls. ODM chairman John Mbadi said Kenya is not ready for a corrupt and misleading President.

 “We are not going to allow anyone from this region to mislead our people at the moment when a Raila Presidency is a heartbeat away,” said Mbadi.

Suna East MP Junet Mohammed said Deputy President William Ruto was wasting time running around the country before the real race for 2022 starts. Junet accused Migori Governor Okoth Obado of mismanaging the county and being disrespectful to Raila.

 “Let me assure you Baba that the people of Migori are fully behind you. We are not together with Obado who is singing a different tune,” said Junet.

Awendo MP Walter Owino and his Uriri Counterpart Mark Nyamita said they will be at the forefront looking for votes for Raila.

