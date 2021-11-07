DP William Ruto vows to create 4 million jobs and fund small businesses

Deputy President William Ruto in Mwingi town, Kitui County on November 6, 2021. [DPPS]

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday returned to Kitui County, where he was ‘anointed’ by a section of pastors for the presidency.

Speaking at the Kenya Forestry Research Institute in Kitui town, Ruto urged the church leaders to pray for Kenya “so that it remains united after the forthcoming presidential elections.”

The DP, who was in the company of local leaders, later conducted fundraisers for two churches in Matinyani and later addressed a rally in Mwingi town.

In all the events, Ruto reiterated his message that, through his bottom-up economic model meant to empower the small business people, he was the best candidate to take over the country’s leadership.

While explaining his three-pronged approach that would revive the country’s economy, Ruto said his presidency would prioritise implementing part of the Big Four Agenda.

Key among these, Ruto said, was to ensure that his administration pumps in money into sectors that would create four millions jobs for unemployed youth.

“There is no greater pain for a parent than having a child who has gone to school but has no hope. Our first agenda is to put public resources into areas that will create four million jobs for Kenyan youth,” said the DP.

Addressing a rally in Mwingi town, the DP said that his other key agenda was to create a special fund to empower small and medium enterprises, saying these were the driver’s of economy.

Further, Ruto said that his government would invest in agriculture so as to increase food productivity.

This will be done through giving farmers incentives to produce more thus make more money.

“The more food we produce the lower the cost of living. If we lower the cost of living, we can get everybody to have extra cash and support the growth of the economy,” he said.

The DP repeated his call to unite Kenya and give all Kenyans an equal opportunity.

He challenged his competitors to collapse their small political parties into one, saying that they were building tribal parties that would only divide the country.

“If you truly believe in national good, you cannot run a tribal party because ethnic parties and national unity cannot go together,” Ruto said.

He promised to reduce the foreign debt through a “responsible and balanced economy.”

He pointed out that the Building Bridges Initiative was stopped because it did not resonate with Kenyans’ aspirations.

