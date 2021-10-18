Dedan Kimathi's widow blesses Raila Odinga
POLITICS
By James Wanzala
| October 18th 2021
ODM leader Raila Odinga has promised to help descendants of Mau Mau fighters to acquire land.
Speaking when he visited Mukami Kimathi, 90, the widow of the late freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi, at Komarock Estate, Nairobi, yesterday Raila regretted that families of freedom fighters are landless.
At the same time, ODM leader who received blessings from Mama Mukami promised to assist her acquire the house she currently rents.
"It is unfortunate that role played by Mau Mau fighters has never been recognised by the political class in this country. They have told me there are a number of descendants who are still landless and have identified a piece of land in Laikipia County. They have raised Sh60 million for that land but they have a deficit and need support to buy it. I will talk to the current government to support them get the land and if they can’t do it, my government will do so," he said.
The remarks come ahead of Mashujaa Day on Wednesday which will this year be marked in Kirinyaga County.
This is the day when the nation recognises the role played by freedom fighters in the struggle for independence.
"When I was a Prime Minister, I petitioned the British government to compensate Mau Mau descendants for the atrocities committed and also apologise. They apologised and even offered to build a monument at the freedom corner, a testimony for struggle of independence," Raila said.
The ODM leader said Kimathi's widow is a heroine for the role she played in the liberation struggle.
"She was detained together with Mama Ngina and other women... she is also a freedom fighter in her own right, even as her husband led the liberation struggle of our own country," he said.
Meanwhile, the widow received gifts from a group of women dubbed 'Handshake Ladies'.
