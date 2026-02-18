State probes Russian man who secretly filmed women

Audio By Vocalize

An unidentified figure, his face concealed, holding a mobile phone. [File Courtesy]

The government has found itself in an unenviable position as it navigates a complex diplomatic matter involving a Russian man accused of sexually exploiting several women during a visit to Kenya and sharing their secretly recorded videos.

On Monday, Gender Cabinet Secretary Hanna Cheptumo revealed the “disturbing” matter was under investigation.

“The Government of Kenya is coordinating a whole-of-government response. Relevant, security, investigative, and prosecutorial agencies have been directed to pursue the matter with urgency, including collaboration with international authorities given the cross-border nature of the case,” said Cheptumo.

The man, reportedly named Yayteslav Trahov, released videos of Kenyan and Ghanaian victims on the eve of Valentine’s Day, and immediately went viral, sparking heated debates over an alleged decay of morals, but most importantly, the blatant exploitation of Kenyans by visiting foreigners.

During his briefing on Monday, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura cautioned women and girls against transactional relationships with tourists, citing the risks involved, including the possibility of falling victim to human trafficking.

“We condemn the actions of the Russian. But we must accept and love ourselves as Africans. Don’t automatically associate white skin with wealth. Let’s not demean ourselves,” he said, adding, “I think our morals have decayed as evidenced by our interactions online. This incident has embarrassed the African people.”

In the short clips, Yayteslav lures several women victims picked up from social places like malls, churches, or even by the roadside, all while communicating in basic English or via translator apps, and immediately sets up meet-ups at his residence.

It is suspected that the videos were recorded using smart glasses, which are technologically advanced eyewear with features such as cameras and microphones, making them the perfect tool for the job.

While the acts violated the victims’ constitutional rights to human dignity and privacy, fears have emerged that the perpetrator may not face the full force of the law owing to protections guaranteed by the Russian constitution.

According to Russian law, the government is prohibited from handing over citizens to another state. Instead, Kenya and Ghana may consider relaying any evidence from their investigations to the Russian authorities to initiate a court process back home.

Ghana had pushed for the extradition of the culprit but seems ready to charge him in absentia should that process prove impossible.

The suspect is still at large, and their whereabouts remain unclear.

Many vulnerable Kenyans have reported exploitation by foreigners, abroad and at home. Perpetrators always appear to be wealthier and more powerful, often promising a better living for victims attempting to escape poverty.

The scandal comes amid concerns of increased Russian activities throughout the continent, especially the recruitment of young African men to work as mercenaries for the Russian army against neighbouring Ukraine.

A recent CNN investigation revealed that recruitment agencies were offering as much as Sh1.7 million as a signing bonus for willing fighters. Hefty salaries and guaranteed Russian citizenship were included in the packages advertised on social media platforms, but ex-fighters term the alleged benefits as exaggerated or entirely false.

Many victims left their families to chase promised expat jobs like engineer roles with expected salaries as high as Sh450,000, before reality changed upon touching down in Russia. Others applied to work as drivers and security guards.

Recruits, many desperate for the cash, have continued to sign up for the programme despite reports of deaths of fellow countrymen on the frontlines, where many are posted without prior military training, exposing them to imminent danger.

Denis Bagaka, Simon Gititu, and Clinton Nyapara lost their lives in what the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine described as a “kill-zone” in the Donetsk region, away from Qatar, where they previously worked for a security company.

“After a short training period, the three Africans were sent to Donbas to storm the city of Lyman. While moving through the so-called "kill zone," the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated all three mercenaries — the first battle became the last for the Kenyans. It is noteworthy that the Russian leaders did not take any measures to support or evacuate the mercenaries from the battlefield,” stated Ukrainian authorities.

Last Sunday, February 15, Kenya’s embassy in Moscow warned Kenyans from taking jobs in Russia through unverified recruitment agents after a recent surge in inquiries from distressed victims and families.

The embassy warned that such arrangements limit consular help owing to employment disputes and litigation processes that may arise.

These developments add to several other forms of exploitation Kenyans endure at the hands of foreign employers, including pay disparities compared with white co-workers, in contractual jobs from big tech companies.

At the coast, older foreigners have been known for grooming children, popularly known as ‘beach boys’, forced to fend for their poor families.

Additionally, Kenyans have become among the most sought-after Africans for staffing Chinese-run scam centres in Myanmar near its border with Thailand. Last year, the government facilitated the return of 178 Kenyans trapped in these facilities, suffering torture and other human rights abuses.