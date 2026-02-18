Security teams recover 18 guns, hundreds of stolen livestock in Isiolo crackdown

Audio By Vocalize

Firearms and ammunition recovered during an ongoing security operation in Isiolo County. [Bruno Mutunga, Standard]

Security agencies conducting an intensified multi-agency operation in Isiolo County have recovered 18 additional illegal firearms over the past week, marking a major breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown on armed criminal networks in the region.

The latest haul brings the total number of illegal firearms seized since the operation began two weeks ago to 23.

The exercise, which targets illegal arms proliferation, cattle rustling, highway banditry and related crimes, has also led to the recovery of huge amounts of stolen livestock. Officials said 655 goats and sheep were recovered in the latest phase, bringing the total shoats returned to 2,389 since the operation started.

In addition, 77 heads of cattle and one camel were recovered and are being returned to their rightful owners.

Speaking at Isiolo County Police Headquarters, County Police Commander Isaac Sang and Deputy County Commissioner Benard Okwiri described the operation as progressive and impactful, noting that community cooperation has been critical to the successes recorded.

Commander Sang noted that all 23 firearms were seized within Isiolo County, though similar operations are underway in neighbouring Samburu and Laikipia counties to prevent criminals from evading arrest.

“More than 500 guns are still illegally held within Isiolo County,” Sang said, commending National Government Administration Officers, National Police Reservists, and members of the public for providing timely, credible information that has enabled the tracing of illegal weapons and stolen livestock.

Six suspects have been arrested in connection with the firearms and are in police custody awaiting prosecution. The Commander warned that anyone still in possession of illegal guns should surrender them under the state’s amnesty or face the full force of the law.

Officials linked widespread illegal firearms to recurring cattle rustling, armed robberies and highway banditry. They also warned that traffickers are increasingly using boda boda operators to move illegal substances along remote bush routes.