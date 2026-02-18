KICD unveils career growth guidelines for staff

Audio By Vocalize

Prof Simon Gicharu addressing the press on October 19, 2020. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Institutions have been urged to create structures that will strengthen governance, staff development and operational efficiency.

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) Council chairman Simon Gicharu said this will enhance professional growth, accountability and institutional stability at KICD, as the institute positions itself to deliver curriculum reforms and enhance education standards in the country.

Speaking during the launch of KICD 2025 Human Resource, Management and Governance instruments, Gicharu noted that the career guidelines is a vital tool that will inform staff recruitment, retention, training, career development and promotion based on qualifications, competence and experience.

“As leaders, we must put systems and structures of governance in place. We will support our staff to scale up their skills because we have the resources. I urge them to go back to school and acquire competencies that will enable them to compete effectively in the labour market,” Gicharu said.

According to Gicharu, the guidelines establish clear career pathways and commit the council to creating an enabling environment for staff to deliver on KICD’s mandate.

“The HR procedures manual provides a standardized framework for managing our human capital. It outlines policies, procedures and responsibilities governing recruitment, employment, deployment, discipline and separation, while safeguarding employee welfare,” he said.

Gicharu added that the organisation structure and staff establishment will ensure proper assimilation of staff and roles, while opening up a “career radar” that allows officers, including diploma holders, to progress from entry level to senior management through a common establishment framework.

Highlighting immediate benefits of the reforms, the council chair announced that 86 staff who had been serving on contract had been hired on permanent terms.