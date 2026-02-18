×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

KICD unveils career growth guidelines for staff

By Mike Kihaki | Feb. 18, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Prof Simon Gicharu addressing the press on October 19, 2020. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Institutions have been urged to create structures that will strengthen governance, staff development and operational efficiency.

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) Council chairman Simon Gicharu said this will enhance professional growth, accountability and institutional stability at KICD, as the institute positions itself to deliver curriculum reforms and enhance education standards in the country.

Speaking during the launch of KICD 2025 Human Resource, Management and Governance instruments, Gicharu noted that the career guidelines is a vital tool that will inform staff recruitment, retention, training, career development and promotion based on qualifications, competence and experience.

“As leaders, we must put systems and structures of governance in place. We will support our staff to scale up their skills because we have the resources. I urge them to go back to school and acquire competencies that will enable them to compete effectively in the labour market,” Gicharu said.

According to Gicharu, the guidelines establish clear career pathways and commit the council to creating an enabling environment for staff to deliver on KICD’s mandate.

“The HR procedures manual provides a standardized framework for managing our human capital. It outlines policies, procedures and responsibilities governing recruitment, employment, deployment, discipline and separation, while safeguarding employee welfare,” he said.

Gicharu added that the organisation structure and staff establishment will ensure proper assimilation of staff and roles, while opening up a “career radar” that allows officers, including diploma holders, to progress from entry level to senior management through a common establishment framework.

Highlighting immediate benefits of the reforms, the council chair announced that 86 staff who had been serving on contract had been hired on permanent terms.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

KICD Kenya Curriculum Reforms Simon Gicharu KICD Career Growth Guidelines
.

Latest Stories

Tapping indigenous engineering knowledge and architecture
Tapping indigenous engineering knowledge and architecture
Opinion
By Sally Miruri
3 hrs ago
How towers are competing for Nairobi's skyline
Real Estate
By James Wanzala
3 hrs ago
Why Sacco members are shunning guarantors for property as collateral
Real Estate
By Graham Kajilwa
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

From fundamental rights to data protection: Inside MPs' strict proposals to regulate TikTok
By Irene Githinji and Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
From fundamental rights to data protection: Inside MPs' strict proposals to regulate TikTok
Why schools could soon be forced to teach self-defence to learners
By Lewis Nyaundi and Mike Kihaki 3 hrs ago
Why schools could soon be forced to teach self-defence to learners
While Christians lent, Muslims start Ramadan in a rare coincidence
By Standard Team 3 hrs ago
While Christians lent, Muslims start Ramadan in a rare coincidence
Outcry: Why leaders want Sh80 billion Sakaja-Ruto deal shelved
By Josphat Thiong'o 3 hrs ago
Outcry: Why leaders want Sh80 billion Sakaja-Ruto deal shelved
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved