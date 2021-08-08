Ruto will not be Kenya's president, say Raila's allies as polls beckon

Siaya Senator James Orengo with Gem Mp Elisha Odhiambo at the burial of mama Elizabeth Donde in Gem Siaya county.[Collins Oduor,Standard]

ODM leader Raila Odinga’s allies have said they are prepared to stop Deputy President William Ruto from succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The leaders said they have prepared their political arsenal well for next year’s presidential contest and are confident that Raila will ascend to the throne.

Help us serve you better by completing our quick survey. Start Now

Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli sparked off the debate during a burial in Siaya yesterday when he renewed his attacks on Ruto.

Atwoli said although Raila is yet to officially declare his bid, he is ready to marshal for his support in order to puncture the DP’s quest for the presidency.

He poked holes on the DP’s bottoms-up economic model.

Atwoli claimed Ruto had been disrespecting the president and was only focused on bragging.

He described Ruto’s plans for the country as an insult to Kenyans and said they will not gamble with the presidency.

“We will stop him. We cannot gamble with politics. You cannot tell people to embrace wheelbarrows,” said Atwoli.

Siaya Senator James Orengo echoed Atwoli’s sentiments and said Ruto will not make it to the presidency.

According to Orengo, the country would be treading on risky grounds should they back Ruto for presidency. He said only Raila has the mettle to succeed President Kenyatta.

He said there is a need to ensure the country is in safe hands.

“The DP can say anything but he will not be the president of this country,” said Orengo.

Citing past political proclamations by Ruto, Orengo said the DP has been misleading the public but has failed to own up.

In a separate funeral in Gem, Raila’s allies, led by Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga, MPs Samuel Atandi (Alego Usonga) and Elisha Odhiambo (Gem) also launched a tirade against Ruto.

Share this story