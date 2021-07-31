Nasa affiliates yet to formalise their decision to quit

Ex-NASA principals, from left, Moses Wetangula, Kalonzo Musyoka, Raila Odinga and Musalia Mudavadi, 2018. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Days after their much-publicised plan to leave the National Super Alliance (Nasa), affiliate parties are yet to officially call it quits.

Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Democratic Movement (WDM), Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) are yet to write to the Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu to inform her of their decision to exit Nasa.

Inside sources told the Saturday Standard that the reason for Wiper’s delay is that such a letter can only be signed by the party’s chair Chirau Ali Mwakwere who “has not been around”.

The party has drafted a letter of their exit.

This is because the party lacks a substantive secretary-general since the resignation of Judith Sijeny, who is now an ambassador.

Peter Mathuki’s appointment as the secretary-general of the East African Community meant that he had to quit as Wiper’s deputy secretary-general.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka at his residence in Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Wiper’s vice-chair Mutula Kilonzo Jnr said that the letter would be filed soon. “It was supposed to be filed by Thursday but we expect that it will be done by today (Friday),” he said.

ANC also lacks a secretary-general since the resignation of Barrack Muluka. According to the party’s spokesperson Nathaniel Akadima, ANC would be writing to Ms Nderitu “in a few days”.

Ms Nderitu said that she was not aware if the Nasa partners had written to her office as she has been away. “I’m not in the office. I have been away for a while, but when I go back I will check,” said Nderitu. ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi during a past NASA rally in Mathare, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

On Thursday, ODM also decided to quit Nasa with Moses Wetang’ula’s faction of Ford-K set to meet on Tuesday to make a similar move.

But by yesterday, ODM had also not formalised the decision. “It is an ongoing process. It should be done by Monday or Tuesday,” said ODM director of elections Junet Mohamed.

If three parties quit, Nasa will stand dissolved.

