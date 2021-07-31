Kalonzo says Raila owes him no political debt in race for top seat
POLITICS
By Willis Oketch | July 31st 2021
Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka yesterday said ODM leader Raila Odinga does not owe him a political debt.
Kalonzo was addressing members of Akamba Handcraft at Changamwe in Mombasa yesterday, where he also said he will fight those who are insincere and out to hoodwink the public with fancy economic plans.
"ODM leader Raila Odinga has no political debt for me although I supported his bid to be the president of this country in the last two general elections,” said Kalonzo.
Kalonzo has in the past insisted that he had a deal with Raila to back him in the 2022 presidential race.
KEEP READING
Let clerics give us directions on Covid rules and 2022 poll
Opinion should not distract our focus on August 9 polls
Reality or a dream? Unpacking the touted bottom-up economy model
However yesterday, he said he shared some ideology with Raila, and insisted he is ready to chart another political path away from the ODM leader.
“I have no problem with any leader in this country. I related with each of them very well and that is why I'm now ripe to be the fifth president of this country,” he said.
He also hit at Deputy President William Ruto, claiming he was misleading Kenyans with his hustler narrative.
The wiper leader was accompanied by Kitui Senator Enock Wambua and Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo.
He is scheduled to hold the Wiper National Delegates Conference at a Mombasa hotel today
RELATED VIDEOS
What would it take to dislodge DP Ruto and Raila as the 2022 frontrunners? | HOUSE OF CARDS
ODM leader Raila Odinga says he will transform the public service to make it more responsive
Raila Odinga ametoa mapendekezo kuhusu mageuzi katika sekta ya utumishi wa umma
Man handed death sentence for killing employerThe court heard that Odhiambo killed Flora Nyangweso in her homestead in Pala Boya sub-location, Ndhiwa sub-County, on August 18, 2013.
Nine counties declared hot spots as hospitals experience scarcity of bedsCS Mutahi reveals that 45 patients are on oxygen, 175 are in ICUs while 1,432 have been hospitalised. Some 4,000 are on home-based care.
OLYMPICS
Nigerian sprinter Okagbare out of Tokyo Games after failing drugs test
STANDARD
By Reuters
- Olympics: All three Kenyans in men’s 800m are through to the semi-finals
STANDARD
- Kenya’s wait for 10,000m title continues as Barega strikes gold
STANDARD
- Agnes Tirop, Hellen Obiri, Lilian Kasait qualify for the women's 5,000m finals
STANDARD
MOST READ
Missing student found dead at university grounds
NATIONAL
- Raila agrees to share political party billions with Wiper, other parties
POLITICS
- Unknown people were tracking Wycliffe Omwenga
NATIONAL
- Fanfare as Raila meets musicians
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
- Letter from Ithanga: Murang’a’s unexploited agricultural Canaan
XN IRAKI
By XN Iraki
- The four options for Kalonzo in 2022 succession
POLITICS