× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
OLYMPICS
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
Watch The Tokyo Olympics 2020 live online

Kalonzo says Raila owes him no political debt in race for top seat

POLITICS
By Willis Oketch | July 31st 2021

Wiper Kalonzo Musyoka accompanied by Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo addressing supporters at Akamba Handcraft in Mombasa County on Friday 30th July 2021.[Kelvin Karani,Standard]

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka yesterday said ODM leader Raila Odinga does not owe him a political debt.

Kalonzo was addressing members of Akamba Handcraft at Changamwe in Mombasa yesterday, where he also said he will fight those who are insincere and out to hoodwink the public with fancy economic plans.

"ODM leader Raila Odinga has no political debt for me although I supported his bid to be the president of this country in the last two general elections,” said Kalonzo.

Kalonzo has in the past insisted that he had a deal with Raila to back him in the 2022 presidential race.

KEEP READING

 Let clerics give us directions on Covid rules and 2022 poll

 Battle for Mt Kenya

 Opinion should not distract our focus on August 9 polls

 Reality or a dream? Unpacking the touted bottom-up economy model

However yesterday, he said he shared some ideology with Raila, and insisted he is ready to chart another political path away from the ODM leader.

“I have no problem with any leader in this country. I related with each of them very well and that is why I'm now ripe to be the fifth president of this country,” he said.

He also hit at Deputy President William Ruto, claiming he was misleading Kenyans with his hustler narrative.

The wiper leader was accompanied by Kitui Senator Enock Wambua and Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo.

He is scheduled to hold the Wiper National Delegates Conference at a Mombasa hotel today

RELATED VIDEOS

What would it take to dislodge DP Ruto and Raila as the 2022 frontrunners? | HOUSE OF CARDS

ODM leader Raila Odinga says he will transform the public service to make it more responsive

Raila Odinga ametoa mapendekezo kuhusu mageuzi katika sekta ya utumishi wa umma

Share this story
Man handed death sentence for killing employer
The court heard that Odhiambo killed Flora Nyangweso in her homestead in Pala Boya sub-location, Ndhiwa sub-County, on August 18, 2013.
Nine counties declared hot spots as hospitals experience scarcity of beds
CS Mutahi reveals that 45 patients are on oxygen, 175 are in ICUs while 1,432 have been hospitalised. Some 4,000 are on home-based care.

OLYMPICS

Nigerian sprinter Okagbare out of Tokyo Games after failing drugs test
Nigerian sprinter Okagbare out of Tokyo Games after failing drugs test

STANDARD

By Reuters

MOST READ

Missing student found dead at university grounds
Missing student found dead at university grounds

NATIONAL

By Kennedy Gachuhi, Robert Kiplagat and James Omoro

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Uproar as Kisumu MCAs make another bonding trip to Tanzania

By Kevin Ogutu and Kevine Omollo | 15 hours ago

Uproar as Kisumu MCAs make another bonding trip to Tanzania
Raila brokers truce among Kisii leaders in unity bid

By Erick Abuga | 16 hours ago

Raila brokers truce among Kisii leaders in unity bid
Raila's threat on Sh153m offer to partners as ODM exit NASA

By Moses Nyamori | 1 day ago

Raila's threat on Sh153m offer to partners as ODM exit NASA
Parties move to resolve errors in registration

By Kennedy Gachuhi | 1 day ago

Parties move to resolve errors in registration

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC