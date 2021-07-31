Kalonzo says Raila owes him no political debt in race for top seat

Wiper Kalonzo Musyoka accompanied by Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo addressing supporters at Akamba Handcraft in Mombasa County on Friday 30th July 2021.[Kelvin Karani,Standard]

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka yesterday said ODM leader Raila Odinga does not owe him a political debt.

Kalonzo was addressing members of Akamba Handcraft at Changamwe in Mombasa yesterday, where he also said he will fight those who are insincere and out to hoodwink the public with fancy economic plans.

"ODM leader Raila Odinga has no political debt for me although I supported his bid to be the president of this country in the last two general elections,” said Kalonzo.

Kalonzo has in the past insisted that he had a deal with Raila to back him in the 2022 presidential race.

However yesterday, he said he shared some ideology with Raila, and insisted he is ready to chart another political path away from the ODM leader.

“I have no problem with any leader in this country. I related with each of them very well and that is why I'm now ripe to be the fifth president of this country,” he said.

He also hit at Deputy President William Ruto, claiming he was misleading Kenyans with his hustler narrative.

The wiper leader was accompanied by Kitui Senator Enock Wambua and Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo.

He is scheduled to hold the Wiper National Delegates Conference at a Mombasa hotel today

Share this story