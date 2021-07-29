× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
OLYMPICS
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
Watch The Tokyo Olympics 2020 live online

DP William Ruto triggers a storm with 'bottom-up' plan

POLITICS
By Dominic Omondi | July 29th 2021
Deputy President William Ruto during an interview at his residence in Karen on June 24, 2021. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

The bottom-up economics, an economic model being championed by Deputy President William Ruto in his quest to become Kenya’s fifth Head of State, has become the butt of all jokes.

Some not-so-amusing like being likened to the human’s back-side being raised in what the Secretary-General for Jubilee Party Raphael Tuju said was its loose translation to Swahili. David Ndii, an economist and supporter of the Deputy President, responded by saying that the model is “about getting dynastic crony-capitalist cartel butts of HustlerNation.”

He added: “Ni kukataa kukaliwa” (It is about refusing to be exploited). ANC Party Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, described bottom-up approach as drinking from the bottom of a bottle which leaves nothing for the public.

In some instances, it has appeared like just another catchy political slogan, whose definition and specifics, have eluded the minds of its ardent champions like Alice Wahome, the MP for Kandara Constituency.

Despite the jokes, it appears that the bottom-up approach is turning into the wedge dividing the political class going into the 2022 elections. Its proponents insist that this is a revolutionary system that will fundamentally transform the economic fortunes of millions of ordinary Kenyans.

KEEP READING

 Scramble begins as Mount Kenya vote up for grabs in State House race

 Bottoms up but on whose backs?

 Kenyans must scrutinise Raila and Ruto more ahead of polls

 Ruto, Mudavadi storm central in search of votes

The people at the bottom of the pyramid —the hustlers who include the mama mbogas and jua kali artisans—have been consigned in poverty by a divergent economic model in place known as trickle-down economics.

Its critics have noted that the proponents have largely been superficial and have not offered the public any concrete plans on how they intend to implement it. Others have dismissed it as a utopian proposal whose sole aim is to hoodwink voters.

Mr Ndii reckoned that the fact that people are having this conversation is in itself encouraging. But what exactly is bottom-up economics. Ndoho Wahoro, the Chief Executive Officer of Euclid Capital and former head of Debt Office at the National Treasury, says the best way to define bottom-up approach is by contrasting to trickle-down economics.

Trickle-down postulates that if you grow the economy, even if it favours the top one per cent including big companies, the expectation is that the benefits will ultimately flow to the lowest part leading to economic growth and employment in the general economy. 

“Bottom-up is where you create economic rules focusing on the bottom end, in terms of Wanjiku,” said Wahoro.

Bottom-up approach, he says, has very little to do with the government or politicians providing goodies to the public but creating an enabling environment for the small and medium enterprises to thrive.

This includes coming up with policies that decriminalises hawking; reduces the burden of taxation to SMEs; allowing small businesses, especially the millions in the informal sector, access cheap credit from financial institutions.

Some of these policies, Billow Kerrow, former Senator of Mandera County and KANU’s shadow finance minister in the ninth parliament, said while bottom-up approach is ideal, it will take some time before it takes shape.

For it to work, there is need for change in the mind-set of policymakers such as Treasury mandarins who believe that this economy is about the modern sector, the industries, and banks. “Those are the guys whose views determine the government policy to a large extent,” said Mr Kerrow.

Additionally, because the bottom of the pyramid comprises largely the informal sector, who do not have security to access credit, the government will need to underwrite their loans so that banks can give them loans without fearing that they might default.

Dr Samuel Nyandemo, an economics lecturer at the University of Nairobi, said that the bottom-up approach cannot be implemented in a county where there is high inequality with those at the bottom having the skills to even manage their own businesses.

“What people need to know is that Ruto is targeting the middle class as a carrot to hoodwink them to vote blindly in anticipation that the utopian concept will earn him votes,” said Nyandemo. “But as an economist, I can tell you frankly that given the situation as it is right now in Kenya, that model is of no consequence to the common man,” added Nyandemo.

Majority of the people at the bottom, he noted, are quite miserable financially. “They don’t have even skills of initiating and managing small-scale businesses, it will require a lot of public awareness and civic education.”

He said with political will, the trickle-down economics can be restructured by creating a layer in the middle and try to pump resources from where they will be able now to jumpstart the economy as a plane which is accelerating to take off and then the fruits will start trickling down.

Wahoro is afraid that the bottom-up economics as is being suggested by politicians might be one in which government largesse are directly pumped to those at the bottom, a situation that is not very different from the donation of wheelbarrows and motor-bikes and fundraising cash which have been common with the Ruto camp.

“When they talk about bottom-up-economics, one of my concerns is what they will ensure that government largesse is delivered to the bottom-end of the economy. Which, at least in my view, is the worst possible way to go about it because it does not allow for the efficient allocation of resources.”

The government, Wahoro says, should not directly confer benefits and, in any case, should get out of business, as it is not good efficiently allocating resources.

There is a consensus even among the political class that there is a need to focus on the ordinary Kenyans, most of whom eke a living in the ubiquitous informal sector, particularly agriculture which is the mainstay of Kenya’s economy.

Unfortunately, most of those in these businesses have not been able to share in the national cake with the government, particularly the current one, channeling most of its money to mega infrastructural projects in which small businesses and individuals have had no stake.

Failure to address the issue of corruption will also see policymakers continue to be obsessed with the large infrastructural projects which have decent kickbacks.

The current government tried to cure this problem by insisting that a certain portion of government tenders be given to youths, women and people with disabilities.

“One of the most effective ways of bottom-up is simply what Kibaki did. Make credit cheap and available so that Wanjiku doesn’t need a million collateral documents to secure credit.”

Kerrow says that the country could come up with a policy in which banks undertake to lend a certain fraction of their money to SMEs as a condition of setting shop in the country.

Some people say that the surest form of bottom-up approach was devolution whose aim was to ensure that resources were channeled from the national government to the grass roots.

“Devolution is the only tax that the government pays to a third party other than debt repayment. It is compelled to pay it by the Constitution,” said Wahoro.

Moreover, in both the current and former governments, there have been some mixture of trickle-down and bottom-up approach.

For example, rural electrification in which homes and businesses in the rural areas have been connected to the national grid has helped those at the bottom in a major way. 

The bottom-up approach is not uniquely a Kenyan debate, with Nyandemo noting that it has been very popular in a lot of Asian countries.

In the US, there is a divide in the Democratic Party where there is a faction that favours some kind of building from the middle, while there is the low-tax, pro-business wing. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Wabunge 3 Tana River washinikiza wananchi kumuunga mkono Naibu Rais William Ruto | MBIU YA KTN (2)

Ruto asema katiba si lazima wakati huu, Kenya inahitaji kuboresha uchumi kuliko jambo lingine lolote

Karim Khan achukua kiapo cha afisi ya ICC, ana kibarua kikubwa kinachomsubiri

Share this story
Ex-policemen charged over murder of British aristocrat to know fate in October
Four ex-police officers charged with the murder of British aristocrat Alexander Monson will know their fate on October 28.
BBI through backdoor as new Bill makes it possible for MPs to be ministers
The Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 40 of 2020) has endorsed to have the president appoint his Cabinet Parliament.

OLYMPICS

Kenya 7s captain Amonde set to hang up his boots after early exit at Tokyo 2020
Kenya 7s captain Amonde set to hang up his boots after early exit at Tokyo 2020

STANDARD

By Xinhua

MOST READ

Missing student found dead at university grounds
Missing student found dead at university grounds

NATIONAL

By Kennedy Gachuhi, Robert Kiplagat and James Omoro

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Scramble begins as Mount Kenya vote up for grabs in State House race

By Jacob Ng’etich | 10 hours ago

Scramble begins as Mount Kenya vote up for grabs in State House race
Kirinyaga delegates back Gideon Moi’s bid for top seat

By Grace Ng’ang’a | 10 hours ago

Kirinyaga delegates back Gideon Moi’s bid for top seat
Isaac Ruto dismisses NASA formula of sharing parties funds

By Julius Chepkwony | 10 hours ago

Isaac Ruto dismisses NASA formula of sharing parties funds
Kibwana dares Kalonzo to eject him from Wiper over subscription fee

By Stephen Nzioka | 10 hours ago

Kibwana dares Kalonzo to eject him from Wiper over subscription fee

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC