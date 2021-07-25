× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Defeating DP Ruto will be my first priority – Kalonzo

POLITICS
By Jael Mboga | July 25th 2021

DP William Ruto with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka in Nairobi on September 25, 2018. [File, Standard].

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has ruled out the possibility of working with Deputy President William Ruto in the run-up to the 2022 general election.

He was reacting to former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale who, today, posted on Twitter that he had asked Kalonzo to join the Hustler movement and that Kalonzo  responded  by saying "in politics anything is possible and that mbele iko sawa.”

The two had attended the burial of Elias Musyoka in Mwingi South, Kitui County.

KEEP READING

 Let all contenders explain their plans and stop populism

 Kibwana gets elders' nod and a clash with Kalonzo

 Muturi dumps Jubilee, says he’ll run for president on new party

 Tuju: Ruto would have been out of Jubilee Party by now

But the Wiper leader’s spokesperson Dennis Kavisu told Standard Digital  Kalonzo will go head to head with Ruto.

Kalonzo said defeating Ruto will be his first priority as he eyes the 2022 victory, Kavisu said.

"He is confident he will defeat him in the race for the presidency in 2022," Kavisu said.

He added that the Wiper leader dismissed Ruto’s bottom-up approach his position being that that handouts are only meant to entice the masses to vote for the giver.

Kavisu said Kalonzo would soon visit Rift Valley, Nyanza and Central to sell his vision.

Kalonzo has in the past ruled out working with Raila Odinga.

The Wiper leader in June said he had been humiliated under the NASA outfit together with his co-principals, and would not consider teaming up again.

The former vice president said he was getting ready for 2022 with the intention of walking away from Raila, whom he says he has deputised twice in 2013 and 2017.

The former vice president criticized Ruto for questioning President Uhuru Kenyatta’s political allegiance after the president declared he will back a Nasa candidate in the succession race.

Ruto accused the president of intentionally destroying the Jubilee Party to pave way for the support of regional and tribal parties.

The only way Kalonzo would consider working with Raila, he says, is when the ODM leader assures the newly-formed One Kenya Alliance that he [Raila] would not be on the ballot.

But last month, Ruto challenged Raila and Kalonzo to unite and face him in the next General Election.

Ruto, who was in Tala, Kangundo Constituency a day after Raila and Kalonzo said they would unite to thwart his bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, said he was eager to face their united front at the ballot.

The DP faulted Raila and Kalonzo for being motivated by the desire to see him losing, rather than to actually lead the country.

But Ruto questioned their motivation in running for office, wondering what agenda they would sell to the public.

“Uniting to defeat someone will not help the people. They should unite and come up with an agenda for Kenya.

"You cannot just unite merely because you want to defeat somebody. What if you don’t defeat him?” he said.

RELATED VIDEOS

Governor Charity Ngilu urges Kalonzo and Raila to mend fences and work together ahead of 2022 polls

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka calls out political leaders who renege on political agreements

HOUSE OF CARDS: Is the State secretly engineering plot to have a compromise candidate succeed Uhuru?

Share this story
State issues drought alert in 10 counties
The State is warning of worsening drought in at least 10 counties.
When Gideon Mwiti wanted insurance for alcoholics
He proposed in parliament a law guaranteeing insurance coverage for consumers of alcoholic beverages

MOST READ

Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election
Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election

POLITICS

By Robert Abong'o

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
When Gideon Mwiti wanted insurance for alcoholics

By Winfrey Owino | 37 minutes ago

When Gideon Mwiti wanted insurance for alcoholics
Leaders seek to revamp Kanu as it gets 6,000 new members

By Patrick Beja | 2 hours ago

Leaders seek to revamp Kanu as it gets 6,000 new members
Parliament and Supreme Court have say in postponing election

By Kamau Muthoni | 4 hours ago

Parliament and Supreme Court have say in postponing election
Kibwana gets elders' nod and a clash with Kalonzo

By Stephen Nzioka | 5 hours ago

Kibwana gets elders' nod and a clash with Kalonzo

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC