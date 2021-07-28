× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
OLYMPICS
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
Watch The Tokyo Olympics 2020 live online

I won’t quit, ward rep tells ODM after her nomination is revoked

POLITICS
By James Omoro | July 28th 2021

Nominated MCA Nereah Oketch (centre, seated) with other ODM officials in Homa Bay town on Monday. [James Omoro, Standard]

A nominated MCA whose nomination as the chairperson of the ODM Women League in Homa Bay County was nullified, says she is not quitting.

Nereah Oketch was nominated by a section of ODM chairpersons from various constituencies about a fortnight ago.

Last Sunday, her nomination was revoked by ODM county co-ordinating committee, led by chairperson Gladys Wanga.

The top ODM organ in the county said Oketch’s nomination was done irregularly.

KEEP READING

 Revealed: How NASA will share millions

 I’m shocked Kalonzo, Mudavadi, Wetangula have left Raila over money quarrel – MP Amisi

 ODM annuls nomination of Women League chair

 Scramble for friendly parties ahead of 2022 polls

From left, Kabondo Kasipul MP Eve Obara, Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga and Kasipul MP Ong’ondo Were. [James Omoro, Standard]

Instead, the party nominated Peres Ogutu from Karachuonyo Constituency to act in the position. The post was left vacant by Ruth Ojuka, who died last month.

But Oketch has dismissed the nullification, urging Wanga and her team to embrace her so that they work together.

“Let her not fear anything because our sole objective is to build the party. I am the chairperson,” she said.

On Monday, Oketch and the ODM chairpersons of some constituencies held a meeting to criticise the changes made by Wanga and her committee.

Party chairman for Suba North Constituency Narkiso Tuko and his Karachuonyo counterpart George Maigo supported Oketch’s nomination.

Seated from left, Ruth Ojuka, Phoebe Asiyo, Nereah Oketch and Mary Ouma. [James Omoro, Standard]

Maigo said they have the right to nominate the chairperson of the women league chairperson.

“As constituency chairmen, we nominated Oketch because that is our role,” Maigo said.

Tuko dismissed Ogutu’s nomination. “Oketch was endorsed by ODM officials in Karachuonyo Constituency. Her nomination is clear,” Tuko said.

But during her meeting, Wanga warned officials of the party at all levels against discharging other people’s duties. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Wawaniaji wa nafasi ya Ugavana kaunti ya Mombasa kupitia chama cha ODM wajiandaa

ODM leader Raila Odinga says he will transform the public service to make it more responsive

Coalition Jitters: DP Ruto faults Jubilee and ODM coalition, says hustlers will back UDA

Share this story
Food, water running out in Tigray refugee camps – UN
Fighting that began between the Ethiopian central government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) last November has escalated
Top security official for slain Haitian president arrested by police
Presidential Security Coordinator Jean Laguel Civil was arrested on Monday, lawyer Reynold Georges told Reuters, nearly three weeks after Moise was ki

MOST READ

Missing student found dead at university grounds
Missing student found dead at university grounds

NATIONAL

By Kennedy Gachuhi, Robert Kiplagat and James Omoro

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
I’m shocked Kalonzo, Mudavadi, Wetangula have left Raila over money quarrel – MP Amisi

By Brian Okoth | 12 hours ago

I’m shocked Kalonzo, Mudavadi, Wetangula have left Raila over money quarrel – MP Amisi
SK Macharia’s home has played host to the ‘Face of Kenya’, Raila says, warns of 'unbeatable’ line-up

By Brian Okoth | 17 hours ago

SK Macharia’s home has played host to the ‘Face of Kenya’, Raila says, warns of 'unbeatable’ line-up
The four options for Kalonzo in 2022 succession

By Jacob Ng’etich and Allan Mungai | 1 day ago

The four options for Kalonzo in 2022 succession
Raila agrees to share political party billions with Wiper, other parties

By Moses Nyamori | 1 day ago

Raila agrees to share political party billions with Wiper, other parties

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC