Ruto has last laugh as Kimunya thrashed in Rurii Ward

It seems Deputy President William Ruto has had the last laugh, days after National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya vowed to resign if Jubilee Party fails to win the Rurii Ward by-election in his Nyandarua County backyard.

Jubilee candidate Peter Thinji lost to United Democratic Alliance's (UDA) Francis Muraya Githaiga. UDA is associated with Dr Ruto.

In a video clip, Kimunya is captured saying: “I am the Jubilee Majority leader, this is our home and outsiders should not decide for us.”

He added, “Let us win this Rurii Ward by-election by 99 per cent so that those outsiders (UDA) trying to come here can be taught a lesson. Nyandarua is our home. If we lose in Rurii, I should just resign. How can Jubilee lose this seat in Nyandarua, and I am the Majority Leader?”

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared UDA’s Githaiga duly elected Member of County Assembly for Rurii.

“We thank God for Hustler nation victory in Juja and Rurii and the awesome show in Bonchari. A big congratulation to all our hustler teams for a sterling performance against all odds,” said the DP.

Ruto added: “Hongera our competitors, let's keep it issue-based and pull together. Sasa tupange uchumi na Big 4.”

During an event at the home of Kieni MP Kanini Kega, where a number of Cabinet Secretaries from Central and MPs attended, they told Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia to ensure the seat is retained by Jubilee.

Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang’ata said: “When I said Building Bridges Initiative is unpopular, I meant the ground, not political elites. Hustler wins two seats in Mt Kenya-Juja and Rurii.”

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika said: "The last week has been a nightmare for someone. Today he is ‘on life support.’ Party lost in Rurii, Juja and Bonchari! Appears his imaginary grip of the Mountain is a mirage! Deep state and system is a scam!"

Former MP Kabando wa Kabando lauded the DP and the UDA team for the win.

“Kudos 'party leader' Ruto, UDA Kenya on big victories of preferred candidates - MCA Rúrií, Nyandarua and MP Juja, Kiambu,” said Mr Kabando.

He added: “Strong show in Bonchari! A reflection of influence plus the unstoppable popularity of reject BBI movement.”

Last Friday, Ruto held a virtual campaign for UDA candidate in Rurii Ward.

In a phone call, the DP addressed residents and drummed up support for Githaiga saying he will be the first UDA elected leader from Nyandarua.

“I thank you for supporting the hustler candidate. Do not forget us during the voting day on May 18,” he said.

The seat fell vacant following the death of MCA John Mburu Wamaria in January.

The race attracted nine candidates.

