× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

BBI process is people driven, secretariat says

POLITICS
By Jacob Ng'etich | May 15th 2021
President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister display a copy of the BBI report after its presentation at Kisii State Lodge.[Standard]

Promoters of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) have instructed their lawyers to file an appeal at the Court of Appeal next week and exuded confidence of success, adding that they believe the process is people driven.

BBI Secretariat co-chairmen Junet Mohamed and Dennis Waweru described the ruling as more focused on the taskforce and deliberately ignored the BBI Secretariat as the promoters of the Bill.

"The judges stopped the President who is not a promoter of the BBI Bill. We assure Kenyans that we shall continue to promote the constitutional amendment Bill until it is ratified by Kenyans," said Junet.

Yesterday, the secretariat released a list of stakeholders, meetings and number of written submissions that cumulatively helped build the BBI Bill that the courts declared unconstitutional.

They explained that before the Bill came into being, the 14 member BBI Taskforce led by the late Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji engaged deeply and widely including meeting over 400 elected leaders, present and past, prominent local voices from the community and youth and and the 755 handwritten submissions during public forums in the counties

KEEP READING

 Kang'ata urges BBI promoters to explore parliamentary route

 Down but not out: Raila vows to appeal BBI ruling

 Raila Odinga reacts to BBI shock ruling

 New plot to eat into Raila's Nyanza turf as Ruto's allies dig in

They said the Haji-led taskforce received presentations from 123 individuals representing major institutions, including constitutional bodies and major stakeholders in the civil and private sector spaces and 261 individuals and organisations who emailed memoranda.

"Due care was taken to ensure that the face of Kenya was captured in this process: The Taskforce consulted more than 7,000 citizens from all ethnic groups, genders, cultural and religious practices and different social and economic sectors," read their statement.

The BBI secretariat said details of all individuals and groups that participated either in person or through
written memoranda are at pages 134 to 154 of the taskforce report.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

And to prove further wide consultation, the team said the BBI Steering committee was subsequently appointed to validate the report of the taskforce and once again met Kenyans from all walks of life and those who contributed were captured in pages 161 to 173 of the Steering Committee’s Report.

"The validation exercise was conducted through the following content and report implementation, national Stakeholder Validation Fora. The Steering Committee held a total of 93 stakeholder consultation meetings at the KICC, Laico Regency hotel and at its offices in Nairobi," the statement added.

The foras, they explained, were attended by representatives from civil society, faith-based organisations, women’s groups, youth groups, persons with disability (PWD) groups, cultural leaders and Government and regional meetings took place across the country to discuss and validate the taskforce report.

On Friday, Junet said they respect the High Court's decision, but they do not agree with it and they will explore all options to ensure people-driven review of the 2010 Constitution.

"As law abiding leaders, we respect the decision of the court. But we don’t agree with it. Consequently, we are setting up a legal team to look into and appeal the ruling. We assure all Kenyans who believe in the BBI and it’s promise, not to give up. It’s is not over yet. We will fight to the bitter end for that dream to be realised," said Junet.

Waweru said the BBI process was people driven and Kenyans are will to change the Constitution to improve governance and take more resources to the grassroots. "The proposed additional 70 constituencies will ensure more money is taken to the grassroots and improve the economic situation across the country. The hiccup encountered at the High Court will be over soon," he assured Kenyans.

 [email protected]

RELATED VIDEOS

Raila asema kuwa kundi la BBI litakata rufaa kuhusu uamuzi wa mahakama kuharamisha mchakato wa BBI

Siasa za BBI, Mashaka ya Sossion, Unyanasaji Kazini, Mchujo wa UDA, Ufunguzi wa Shule | MBIU WIKENDI

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna discusses party politics & the BBI bill | #NEWSHOUR

Share this story
Kang'ata urges BBI promoters to explore parliamentary route
Kang’ata argued that the BBI Bill had fundamental and positive proposals that can be implemented without a referendum.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Top police officer in hospital after collapsing at his Nairobi home
Top police officer in hospital after collapsing at his Nairobi home

NATIONAL

By Standard Reporter

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Down but not out: Raila vows to appeal BBI ruling

By Betty Njeru | 1 hour ago

Down but not out: Raila vows to appeal BBI ruling
Raila Odinga reacts to BBI shock ruling

By Brian Okoth | 3 hours ago

Raila Odinga reacts to BBI shock ruling
Victim or villain? Wajir governor's long journey in corridors of justice

By Jacob Ngetich | 4 hours ago

Victim or villain? Wajir governor's long journey in corridors of justice
New plot to eat into Raila's Nyanza turf as Ruto's allies dig in

By Harold Odhiambo | 8 hours ago

New plot to eat into Raila's Nyanza turf as Ruto's allies dig in

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC